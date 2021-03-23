Orleans Masters 2021: Indian shuttlers Ajay Jayaram, Subhankar Dey to open campaign on Day 1

The Orleans Masters 2021 marks the resumption of the Olympic qualifying tournaments, with the BWF Super 100 event beginning on March 23 in Paris, France. Several Indian shuttlers are looking to make it to the main draw, while most others, like Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth, have received a first-round bye.

With the Orleans Masters 2021 being only the second tournament after the Swiss Open 2021 to be considered for Olympic qualification, shuttlers will aspire to put in their best performance here. As the last date (June 15) for Olympic qualification hovers near and with just four more such qualifying events to go, Indian shuttlers cannot let any opportunity pass easily.

The #PBLStars are for ready yet another contest.



Send in your wishes for the Orleans Masters 2021.

All eyes will be on top-seed Kidambi Srikanth and fourth-seed Saina Nehwal as they compete at the Orleans Masters 2021 in the men's and women's singles respectively. Both players are pressed for time and will be looking to up their game as they open their campaign at the Orleans Masters 2021, to stay in the race to Tokyo.

Who are the Indian shuttlers looking to qualify for the main draw at Orleans Masters 2021?

Ajay Jayaram

The Orleans Masters 2021 will kick off today with qualification round matches. Ira Sharma received a walkover from Malya Hoareau of France in the women's singles. She will go on to play in the first round against yet another French player, Leonice Huet.

Orleans, France



Qualification and R1 of Orleans Masters 2021 starts today.



Indian Shuttlers- Ajay Jayaram, Subhankar Dey, Mithun Manjunath and others will be in action.



Watch this space for more updates.



All the best, guys! Orleans Masters 2021

The men's singles will see heavy participation, with Mithun Manjunath and Alap Mishra already having qualified for the main draw. While Manjunath got a walkover from Algeria's Youcef Sabri Medel, Mishra entered the main draw after receiving a walkover from Julien Carraggi. It remains to be seen if Shreyansh Jaiswal will fare well in his qualifier match as he takes on Frenchman Simon Baron-Vezilier.

First-round action is also expected to take off today, with Swiss Open 2021 quarter-finalist Ajay Jayaram opening his campaign against fellow Indian Alap Mishra. Shuttlers Subhankar Dey and Kiran George are also set to begin their Orleans Masters 2021 journey as they play Ditlev Jaeger and Mark Caljouw respectively.

Full Schedule of Day 1 at the Orleans Masters 2021:

Men's Singles Qualifying Round:

Simon Baron-Vezilier v Shreyansh Jaiswal

Men's Singles - First Round

Ajay Jayaram vs Alap Mishra

Mark Caljouw vs Kiran George

Ditlev Jaeger Holm vs Subhankar Dey

Here's all that you need to know about the Orleans Masters 2021:

Date: March 23 - March 28, 2021

Tournament: Orleans Masters 2021

Category: BWF Super Tour 100

Location: Palais des Sports, Orleans, France

Prize Money: US$ 90,000

Where to watch Orleans Masters 2021?

The tournament will be broadcasted on the official Youtube channel of Fédération Française Badminton not before 1:30 PM IST.

Live Streaming details for Orleans Masters 2021

The matches can be followed live on the official website of Orleans Masters 2021 as well as on the official BWF website.