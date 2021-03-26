Orleans Masters 2021: Saina, Srikanth and other Indian shuttlers eye semi-final spot | Full schedule

BSaina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the quarter-finals of the Orleans Masters 2021. In the women's singles, Nehwal was also joined by young Ira Sharma in the last eight.

The men's doubles pairings of MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila and Krishna Prasada Garaga-Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala also made great progress, moving ahead in the Orleans Masters 2021.

𝐒𝐎 𝐅𝐀𝐑 𝐒𝐎 𝐆𝐎𝐎𝐃👏🏻



Top performances from 🇮🇳 shuttlers as our 3️⃣ singles shuttlers along with 3️⃣ doubles pairs secured their Quarter-final seat at #OrleansMasters in France 🇫🇷.



⏰: Today's matches starts at : 3️⃣:3️⃣0️⃣ PM (IST)



Way to go guys!🙌🏻#OrleansMasters2021 pic.twitter.com/X1LgLVAGBQ — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) March 26, 2021

Manning the women's doubles well, the duo of Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy also breezed into the quarter-finals of the BWF Super 100 tournament. Finally, even in the mixed doubles, the Indians are still in the fray with Ashwini Ponnappa-Dhruv Kapila booking their quarter-final tickets in this Olympic qualifier event.

Srikanth is India's lone hope in men's singles at Orleans Masters 2021

Kidambi Srikanth, the top-seed, steamrolled his way against Cheam June Wei into the quarters of the Orleans Masters 2021.Being the only Indian left in the mix in the men's singles, Srikanth will come up against Frenchman Toma Junior Popov in the quarters of the Orleans Masters 2021.

A good win and a great start! Moving on to the quarterfinals next 💪🏼 #OrleansMasters2021 pic.twitter.com/ohO7BXdFwY — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) March 25, 2021

Popov has enjoyed impeccable form of late, having dismissed Denmark's Phillip Illum Klindt (21-8, 21-11) and veteran Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap (21-7, 21-17) in the preceding rounds.

Saina and Sharma eye semi-final berth at Orleans Masters 2021

Saina Nehwal

Keeping dreams of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics alive, fourth-seed Saina Nehwal fought tooth and nail against local girl Marie Batomene in a 51-minute thriller, winning 18-21, 21-15, 21-10. It remains to be seen how the former World No.1 fares against America's Iris Wang in the quarter-finals.

Young Indian Ira Sharma is also enjoying a good outing at the Orleans Masters 2021. Needing only 32 minutes, Sharma saw off Mariya Mitsova (21-18, 21-13) to enter the last eight. However, Sharma has an uphill task ahead of her as she will go up against World No.38, Line Christophersen.

Power packed doubles action lined up at Orleans Masters 2021

The men's doubles will see two Indian pairs in action in the quarter-final stages of the Orleans Masters 2021. Seventh-seeded MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila will take on British pair Callum Hemming-Steven Stallwood. The duo of Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala will then clash against the all-French pair, Christo Popov-Toma Junior Popov.

In the women's doubles, trusted Indian pair Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy will lock horns with the all-English duo of Chloe Birch-Lauren Smith.

Finally, in the mixed doubles, Dhruv Kapila-Ashwini Ponnappa will aim to keep their campaign alive as they take on British pair Max Flynn-Jessica Pugh in the quarters.

Here's the full schedule of quarter-final matches at Orleans Masters 2021:

Men's Singles

Kidambi Srikanth [1] v Toma Junior Popov

Women's Singles

Saina Nehwal [4] v Iris Wang

Ira Sharma v Line Christophersen

Men's Doubles

MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila [7] v Callum Hemming/Steven Stallwood

Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala v Christo Popov/Toma Junior Popov

Women's Doubles

Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy [8] v Chloe Birch/Lauren Smith

Mixed Doubles

Dhruv Kapila/Ashwini Ponnappa v Max Flynn/Jessica Pugh