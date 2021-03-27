Orleans Masters 2021: Saina main attraction in semis, Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy and other Indian shuttlers eye finals | Full schedule 

Saina Nehwal moved into the semi-finals of the Orleans Masters 2021 in vintage style. The fourth-seed side-stepped American Iris Wang in a tight quarter-final clash, 21-19, 17-21, 21-19, to enter the last four.
Meanwhile, the Indian doubles department continued to dazzle at the Olympic-qualifier tournament, with one pair in each category going into the semi-finals.
The pairs of Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy, Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala, and Dhruv Kapila-Ashwini Ponnappa notched easy and efficient wins in their respective matches to enter the semi-finals of the Orleans Masters 2021.
Saina has her eyes on the Orleans Masters 2021 final
Shaking off injury concerns, Saina Nehwal has roared into her first semi-final in two years at the Orleans Masters 2021. The former World No.1 will face Denmark's Line Christophersen in the semi-finals.
Christophersen saw off young Indian Ira Sharma (21-11, 21-8) in the previous round to book a date with Saina Nehwal. With Nehwal not showing any apparent signs of injury woes, the chances are highly in favor of the Olympic bronze medalist as she goes up against Christophersen today.
Exciting doubles semi-finals action lined up at Orleans Masters 2021
The Indian shuttlers are really making their presence felt at the Orleans Masters 2021. In the men's doubles, the Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala duo will take on the all-English pair of Callum Hemming-Steven Stallwood for a place in the final.
Meanwhile, women's doubles duo Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy have also been in stellar form. The trusted eighth-seeded pair will take on the top seeds from Thailand - Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai.
Finally, in the mixed doubles, Dhruv Kapila and Ashwini Ponnappa will face the all-Danish duo of Niclas Nohr and Amalie Magelund in the semi-finals.
Here's the full semi-finals schedule at Orleans Masters 2021:
Women's Singles
[4] Saina Nehwal v Line Christophersen
Men's Doubles
Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala v Callum Hemming-Steven Stallwood
Women's Doubles
[8] Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy v [1] Jongkolphan Kititharakul-Rawinda Prajongjai
Mixed Doubles
Dhruv Kapila-Ashwini Ponnappa v Niclas Nohr-Amalie Magelund