Orleans Masters 2021: Srikanth top seed in men's singles, Chochuwong headlines women's singles

With the conclusion of the All England Open 2021, badminton action now shifts to France, as the Orleans Masters 2021 is slated to begin on March 23, 2021. The Orleans Masters 2021 is an Olympic qualifying event, where players can collect precious points to stay on course for a Tokyo appearance.

Being the first Super 100 tournament on the BWF 2021 calendar, the Orleans Masters will be attracting players eager to fulfill their Tokyo Olympic dream. Taking place at the Palais des Sports, this BWF Super 100 tournament is expected to showcase some high-octane badminton action, with top Indian shuttlers aiming to make their presence felt as well.

Srikanth, Wangcharoen to feature in men's singles action at Orleans Masters 2021

Kidambi Srikanth

After a first-round exit at the All England Open, Kidambi Srikanth will be hoping to return strongly to Orleans, where he is the top seed. Giving stiff competition to Srikanth will be 2019 BWF World Championships bronze medalist Kantaphon Wangcharoen.

The young Thai sensation also suffered a first-round loss at the All England Open and will hope for a turnaround in his fortunes at Orleans.

Other notable seeds in the men's draw are the Danish veteran Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus and the 19-year-old Kunlavut Vitidsarn from Thailand.

Chochuwong, Blichfeldt and Nehwal to headline women's singles action at Orleans Masters 2021

Pornpawee Chochuwong

Having finished as the runner-up at the All England Open, Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong will look to go one better at the Orleans Masters 2021. The top seed will open her campaign against Linda Zetchiri as she aims to win her first title of the year.

Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt, who is seeded second at the Orleans Masters, will be looking to cash in on her good form as well. With a quarter-final finish at the All England Open, Blichfeldt is raring to go and improve on her performance at this BWF Super 100 tournament.

Former World No. 1 Saina Nehwal, who had to retire from her first-round match against Blichfeldt in Birmingham last week, will be looking to put her injury worries behind her as she begins her Orleans Masters campaign. Nehwal is in desperate need of points to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics and will thus not be letting any opportunity pass easily.

Here's all you need to know about the Orleans Masters 2021:

Tournament Name: Orleans Masters 2021

Category: BWF Super Tour 100

Prize Money: US$ 90,000

Venue: Palais des Sports, Orleans, France

Dates: March 23-28, 2021

Where to Watch: Matches can be streamed live on the official website of Orleans Masters and the Youtube channel of Fédération Française Badminton