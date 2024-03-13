Orleans Masters 2024: Schedule, where to watch and live streaming details

The 2024 edition of the Orleans Masters will start on March 12, with the finals scheduled for March 17. Palais des Sports in France will host all the games of the campaign.

Notably, a total of 23 Indians will take part in the event across five different categories - Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles and Mixed Doubles.

Kiran George, World No.37, will lead the Indian team in men’s singles. Budding shuttler Malvika Bansod will lead in the women’s singles. The 22-year-old Malvika is currently seeded eighth and recently won the Azerbaijan International in February 2023.

Moreover, the upcoming shuttlers, Imad Farooqui Samiya, Tanya Hemanth, and Anupama Upadhyaya also feature on the entry list.

Importantly, Priyanshu Rajawat, who is part of the All-England Open, will not be a part of this year’s campaign. Notably, he won last year’s men’s singles crown. Moreover, World No. 1 men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will also not be part of the competition.

S Subramanian, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, Mithun Manjunath, and Kiran George are four shuttlers competing in the men's singles category, while Sameer Verma and Meiraba Luwang Maisnam will compete in the qualifiers.

Imad Farooqui Samiya and Malvika Bansod will lock horns in the women's singles category. On the other hand, Tanya Hemanth and Anupama Upadhyaya will be playing in the women's singles qualifiers.

Krishna Prasad Garaga-Sai Pratheek K and MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila are the men’s doubles pairs, while the women's doubles pairs are Simran Singhi-Ritika Thaker and Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra.

In the mixed-doubles events, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran-Aadya Variyath, Ashith Surya-Amrutha Pramuthesh, and B Sumeeth Reddy-N Sikki Reddy are three different pairs taking part in the campaign.

Orleans Masters 2024: Schedule

March 12, Tuesday

Qualifiers

March 13, Wednesday

First Round

March 14, Thursday

Second Round

March 15, Friday

Quarterfinals

March 16, Saturday

Semifinals

March 17, Sunday

Finals

Prize Money: $210,000

Orleans Masters 2024: Where to watch

Badminton World Federation's official YouTube channel BWF TV will livestream the Orleans Masters 2024 tournament until the quarter-finals. JioCinema will live stream the semi-finals and finals while Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD will live telecast semi-finals and finals.