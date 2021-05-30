We are aiming for a podium finish in Tokyo Paralympics, say shuttlers Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar

It's hard to believe that there is a difference of 30 years between Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar. Yet the fierce determination and the perfect combination of the skills of these two athletes creates magic on the court.

Overcoming the odds, both Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar set a unique record when they became the first para-badminton players in the country to qualify for the Paralympics.

Palak Kohli, 18, and Parul Parmar, 48, will represent the nation at the Tokyo Paralympics 2021 to be held in August. After creating history, they now want to make the most of it by claiming a medal.

Palak Kohli and her "Didi" Parul Parmar have qualified for the SL3-SU5 women’s doubles event in badminton. The duo are now preparing under the guidance of coach Gaurav Khanna in Lucknow in a bio-bubble environment.

The world No. 6 pair is currently training at Gaurav Khanna Excellia Badminton Academy, the first Indian professional para-badminton academy in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

It is the first time any Indian para badminton player will compete in the Paralympics. The announcement comes after the conclusion of the Spanish Para-Badminton International 2021 tournament which was one of the qualifying events for Tokyo Paralympics. However, given the COVID-19 travel guidelines, the entire Indian squad including Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar were unable to participate.

Palak Kohli is all set to represent the Indian team in two events. After making it to the SL3-SU5 women’s doubles event, the teenager awaits her call for the SU5 singles category where she’s currently ranked No. 11 in the world.

Palak Kohli, who hails from Jalandhar, has been able to make it to the biggest sporting stage through skill, determination and perseverance.

Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar were delighted when they received confirmation of their participation a few days ago. The top six pairs in the BWF rankings have qualified. The ranking was released after the completion of the Spanish Open.

Palak Kohli thanks coach Gaurav Khanna for guidance

“We received the official communication last week and I am ecstatic to hear the news. We were expecting to make the cut. We have been pushing ourselves and training hard. Even during the pandemic, we continued to train under the guidance of Gaurav Khanna Sir and were never deterred from our focus and I am really grateful that we have been able to clear the first obstacle to getting a Paralympics medal.” said Palak Kohli, who started playing badminton in 2017.

Parul Parmar, a senior partner of Palak Kohli, was equally thrilled to get the news from the world body Badminton World Federation (BWF).

“It has always been our dream to play in the Paralympics. We have been working hard for the last couple of years to realize our goal. There were several challenges and obstacles along the way but we are glad we have managed to overcome those tests. We have to now set our targets at the podium and devote all our energy in the upcoming days to achieve the goals. We should make it count with a medal.” said Parul Parmar, who belongs to Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat.

In their hour of recognition they did not forget to mention the immense contribution of Gaurav Khanna, India’s para-badminton coach.

“Whatever we are today it is only because of Gaurav Khanna Sir. We both owe him. He is a guiding force for us. For both of us he is a mentor. Everyday he guides us and tries to make us better. Sometimes we have two sessions and sometimes we have three sessions. He believes in us and inspires us to give our best everyday.” Palak Kohli said.

Gaurav Khanna has devoted his entire life to the betterment of para badminton players. He has been constantly working to improve the standard of para badminton in India. With this breakthrough, he is certainly motivated to carry on the good work.

“I am completely overjoyed that Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar are the first ones from the Indian Para-badminton contingent to receive their tickets to the Tokyo Paralympics. The pandemic has been difficult for all of us, but this news has brought some positivity.” Gaurav Khanna said.

He believes a dedicated center for para badminton has helped produce the desired results. He also thanked the support of the national governing body Badminton Association of India (BAI).

“We now have to keep in mind the level of difficulties the Paralympics will have for us and the work gets somewhat easier for us by having a dedicated training facility. We are extremely grateful to the Sports Authority of India (SAI), BAI and Welspun India who have been constantly supporting us.” added Gaurav Khanna.

“In the next few weeks we are expecting some more players to make the cut for Tokyo. If all goes well, we would have a big squad at the Tokyo Paralympics. We are hopeful that at least five or six more players will qualify. If that happens it will be a massive boost for the sport in the country. Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar will be the trendsetters for para badminton in India.” said Gaurav Khanna, who was instrumental in bringing Palak Kohli to badminton.

“I was with my parents and brother when Gaurav Sir spotted me at a mall in Jalandhar and asked me to join badminton. We were all surprised to hear that. I had never played any sport because of my disability. But when I decided to play badminton my parents contacted him and then the journey started in 2017. Gaurav Sir taught me the basics as I had never even held a racquet earlier in my life.” recalled Palak Kohli.