Paralympics 2021: Pramod Bhagat storms into men's singles final, beats World No.5 Daisuke Fujihara 21-11, 21-16

World No.1 Pramod Bhagat sails into the men’s singles finals after beating World No.5 Daisuke Fujihara of Japan in the Tokyo Paralympic badminton SL3 event on Saturday. With this, he has assured India its 14th medal. The 33-year-old saw off Daisuke Fujihara 21-11, 21-16 and became the first Indian to reach the gold medal match.

Both shuttlers had an even start to the match as they tested each other out in the early points. In the first game, at one point the score was 8-8 but Pramod Bhagat took it away from there, courtesy of his deft touches near the net.

Daisuke Fujihara did show some resilience with long rallies but could not keep up with the commanding performance of the Indian. Pramod Bhagat took 15 points from the service which proved to be a big difference.

Pramod Bhagat beats Daisuke Fujihara of #JPN in the semifinal of #ParaBadminton - Men's Singles SL3 category.



The final will be played today from 3:00 PM IST and his opponent will be either Manoj Sarkar or WR2 Daniel Bethell.



Are we up for an #IND v #IND final?#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/XTL5epxDeb — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) September 4, 2021

The second game was somewhat similar to the first one. Both Pramod Bhagat and Daisuke Fujihara started evenly but by the end of the first break the Indian led by four points.

However, the second half of the game was perhaps the most exciting of the 36 minute semi-final clash. Daisuke Fujihara took a more aggressive approach to his game to challenge Pramod Bhagat.

He kept the rallies long and pulled off surprises at the net at regular intervals. However, Pramod Bhagat kept calm and maintained the lead to win the match.

He will now face the winner of the second semi-final between world No 3 Manoj Sarkar and World No 2 Daniel Bethell.

Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli to be in action in mixed doubles Semifinal

Meanwhile, Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli will also be in action in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 semi-final today. They beat Thailand's Siripong teamarrom and Nipada Saensupa 21-15 21-19 in 29 mintue clash to finish second in group B.

The Indian duo will clash with Indonesian pair of Hary Susanto and Leani Ratri for a place in the final.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal