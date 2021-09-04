Paralympics 2021: Pramod Bhagat vs Daniel Bethell gold medal match details [Streaming and timing in IST]

Daniel Bethell made his way into the badminton SL3 final by defeating Indian shuttler Manoj Sarkar. The World No. 3 was at his dominant best during the match. He triumphed 21-8, 21-10 in 38 minutes. His brilliance in the semis rubbished the possibility of an all-India final.

After a dominant performance, Daniel is surging high on confidence for the final. However, his opponent there will be World No. 1 Pramod Bhagat. The Indian won his match against Japan's Daisuke Fujihara. He looked on top right from the word go and defeated his opponent 21-11,21-16 in the semis.

Ahead of the gold medal match between the two heavyweights, here are all the details you need to know about the game.

And here's the deft chip that sealed Pramod Bhagat's place in the SL3 #Badminton final.#Paralympics



pic.twitter.com/3vnvslWqOz — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 4, 2021

Pramod Bhagat all set to face a familiar face in the final

Pramod Bhagat has easily been one of the most dominant shuttlers in the competition. The Indian has only dropped one game in the competition against compatriot Manoj Sarkar.

Having won every medal and accolade available in para-badminton, he will be determined to add the Paralympic gold to his resume. Pramod has gotten the better of Daniel Bethell several times in the past and he will be hoping to do the same this time around.

Pramod has already created history by ensuring India's first Paralympic medal. However, he will be vying for the color to be gold.

Its a big day for Indian Sports tomorrow & I would want all of us to come together.When I picked up the racquet in my teenage it was my dream to be playing at this level & serving the nation in my best of limits. My aim is to make India the badminton hub. I hope & pray I succeed. pic.twitter.com/2STS55mrFU — Pramod Bhagat (@PramodBhagat83) September 3, 2021

Daniel Bethell has not dropped a single game in 3 matches at the Paralympics. He has looked solid and has walked over all his opponents with relative ease. He will be up against a world-class opponent in Pramod Bhagat, who will be looking to seek some revenge after the GB shuttler defeated Manoj Sarkar in the semis.

The two heavyweights have faced each other multiple times previously. Every encounter has been close. The same can be expected in the thrilling gold medal match.

Paralympics 2021: When is Pramod Bhagat vs Daniel Bethell's gold medal match?

Pramod Bhagat will lock horns with Daniel Bethell in the final of the badminton SL3 competition. The match will be played on September 4 and is scheduled for 3:00 PM IST.

Paralympics 2021: Streaming details for Pramod Bhagat vs Daniel Bethell gold medal match

Eurosports India owns the official rights to broadcast the Paralympics India. DD Sports will telecast all the Indian events at the Games in Tokyo. Streaming of all the events is also available on the YouTube Channel of Paralympics.

Also Read: Paralympics 2021: Pramod Bhagat storms into men's singles final, beats World No.5 Daisuke Fujihara 21-11, 21-16

Edited by Diptanil Roy