Paralympics 2021: Suhas Yathiraj vs Lucas Mazur Gold medal match details [Streaming details and timings in IST]

Suhas Yathiraj added more delight to the day as he cruised to the final of the SL4 badminton competition at the Paralympics. The Indian thrashed his Indonesian opponent 21-9,21-15 in the semi-final. He looked phenomenal right from the start and will now be vying to win a gold medal for India.

His opponent there will be the French shuttler, Lucas Mazur. The World No.1 made his way into the final by defeating Tarun Dhillon in a thriller that lasted for over an hour. Ahead of the gold medal match between the two heavyweights, here are a few details you need to know.

Suhas Yathiraj to face Mazur in the gold medal match

Suhas Yathiraj has looked solid throughout this tournament. He started the tournament with two dominant wins and comfortably made it to the semis. However, in his third group stage game, the Indian locked horns with the sensational French shuttler, Lucas Mazur.

Despite giving his best, Suhas was outclassed by the 23-year-old as he cruised to victory in two straight games. He bounced back well from that defeat to beat Setiawan Fredy. Suhas will now look to come back stronger and seek revenge from Mazur in the final.

Lucas Mazur faced a resilient Tarun Dhillon in the semis. He edged out a 21-16,16-21,21-18 win against his Indian counterpart. Prior to this battle, he had never dropped a game in the singles competition at the event.

Mazur has already gotten the better of Suhas in the competition. He will be looking to continue his brilliance in the competition and once again outclass the Indian to get to his first Paralympic gold.

Paralympics 2021: When is Suhas Yathiraj vs Lucas Mazur's gold medal match?

Suhas Yathiraj will face off against Lucas Mazur in the final of the men's badminton SL4 event. The match will be played on September 5. Timings for the same have not been confirmed

Paralympics 2021: Streaming details for Suhas Yathiraj's gold medal match

Eurosports has broadcast rights for the Paralympics in India. DD will also telecast all the Indian events at the games in Tokyo. The Paralympics YouTube channel also streams all the events for the games.

