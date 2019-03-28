×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Praneeth edges past Sameer to India Open quarters

IANS
NEWS
News
22   //    28 Mar 2019, 21:03 IST
IANS Image
New Delhi: India's Sai Praneeth reacts after defeating India's Sameer Verma during Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2019 in New Delhi on March 28, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) In an enthralling all-Indian second round face-off, Sai Praneeth edged fifth seed Sameer Verma to enter the quarter-finals of the India Open 2019, a BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament, here on Thursday.

The marathon 18-21, 21-16, 21-15 win that took Praneeth 71 minutes to complete had the World No. 20 lying on the court in relief after converting the match point.

This was Praneeth's second consecutive victory over the World No. 15, just a week after getting the better of him at the Swiss Open, where he made it to the final.

Sai could have to face another Indian in the last eight, provided third seed Kidambi Srikanth beats Lu Guangzu.

Parupalli Kashyap made short work of world No. 58 Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk 21-11, 21-13 in just 37 minutes to secure his quarter-final berth. The former Commonwealth Games gold medallist ran away to 14-8 in the first game and continued the momentum in the second game to build an 11-3 lead.

Subhankar Dey failed to repeat his first round heroics and succumbed to a 16-21, 13-21 defeat to world No. 32 Wang Tzu Wei.

Rising star Riya Mookerjee's brave run, however, came to an end at the hands of eighth seed Mia Blichfeldt 8-21, 21-17, 13-21.

In mixed doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy put up a courageous display before losing 21-19, 19-21, 14-21 to the fourth seeds Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja.

IANS
NEWS
Swiss Open 2019: Sameer Verma and Sai Praneeth lead Indian challenge
RELATED STORY
India Open: Sindhu, Praneeth, Srikanth in next round
RELATED STORY
Swiss Open 2019: Sai Praneeth goes down fighting in the final
RELATED STORY
BWF Rankings: Sai Praneeth rises four places; Sameer Verma drops to 14th
RELATED STORY
India Open 2019: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth move into the 2nd round 
RELATED STORY
Swiss Open 2019: Subhankar Dey, Sai Praneeth move into quarterfinals 
RELATED STORY
Swiss Open 2019: Sai Praneeth stuns Olympic Champion Chen Long to reach final  
RELATED STORY
Sindhu & co look at India Open to bring cheer for fans
RELATED STORY
Swiss Open 2019: Sai Praneeth upsets Chen Long to enter final
RELATED STORY
Sindhu, Sameer top seeds for badminton Senior Nationals
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us