×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Praneeth loses to top seed Shi in Swiss Open final

IANS
NEWS
News
16   //    17 Mar 2019, 22:38 IST
IANS Image
B.S.Praneeth. (Photo: IANS)

Basel (Switzerland), March 17 (IANS) India's B. Sai Praneeth gave a tough fight before losing to top seed Shi Yuqi of China in the men's singles final at the Swiss Open badminton tournament, here on Sunday.

Placed 22nd in the world rankings, Praneeth fought for an hour and eight minutes before the World No. 2 from China claimed a 21-19, 18-21, 12-21 verdict.

Praneeth was playing his first final in almost two years. The last time Praneeth featured in a final was when he won the Thailand Open title in June 2017.

The early stages of the opening game was a neck and neck battle before the Indian clamied six consecutive points to take a 15-9 lead. Although Shi managed to draw level at 19-19, Praneeth held his nerves to win the first game.

The second game was another closely fought affair. Praneeth won four consecutive points to take the 13-10 lead, but Chinese levelled the scores at 15-15.

It was another neck and neck battle till 18-18 before Yuqi earned three straight points to win the second game.

The Chinese was far superior in the third and final game. Praneeth gave a tough fight in the early stages before the Chinese won three points to take a 7-4 lead.

Shi continued to outplay Praneeth from thereon to take the game and the match.

IANS
NEWS
Swiss Open 2019: Sai Praneeth upsets Chen Long to enter final
RELATED STORY
Swiss Open 2019: Sai Praneeth stuns Olympic Champion Chen Long to reach final  
RELATED STORY
Swiss Open 2019: Sameer Verma and Sai Praneeth lead Indian challenge
RELATED STORY
Swiss Open 2019: Sai Praneeth enters semi-finals; Subhankar Dey exits
RELATED STORY
Swiss Open 2019: Subhankar Dey, Sai Praneeth move into quarterfinals 
RELATED STORY
Swiss Open 2019: Sai Praneeth progress into the semi-finals, others knocked out 
RELATED STORY
All England Open 2019: Saina and Srikanth sail into the quarterfinals, Sai Praneeth bows out 
RELATED STORY
World Championship gold not far away: Praneeth
RELATED STORY
BWF Rankings: Kidambi Srikanth rises to 7th, Sai Praneeth climbs four places
RELATED STORY
All England Badminton Championships: Sindhu crashes out, Nehwal, Srikanth & Praneeth stay on course
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us