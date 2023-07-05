Pullela Gopichand awarded an honorary doctorate

The Indian Badminton National Coach Pullela Gopichand was awarded National Doctorate on Tuesday in Karnataka. The former All-England Championship winner, along with four other Indians, was awarded a doctorate during the recent convocation ceremony of Karnataka's Sri Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence.

The former Indian badminton legend was awarded the doctorate for his unmatchable contribution to the Indian sport and for putting India's name on the global map.

The 49-year-old had won bronze medals in Asian Championships and Commonwealth Games as well. He was just the second player from India to win the All England Open Badminton Championships.

After his retirement, in 2008, Gopichand opened an academy to train upcoming shuttlers. He continues to give back to the sport.

For the uninitiated, Gopichand is also a recipient of several prestigious awards, including the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award (2014), Arjuna Award (1999), and Dronacharya Award (2009).

The Hon’ble President of India, Draupadi Murmu, awarded the achievers during the second convocation of the University.

Talking during the convocation, Gopichand pointed out how he is grateful for getting this award from the President of India. He talked about the inspiring story of how Murmu rose to the highest office by fighting against all the odds.

He also spoke about the University's policy of providing free education for first-generation students and how they are helping out Below Poverty Line students by taking care of their expenses.

The Other Awardees

Along with Gopichand, four other Indians were also awarded a doctorate on Tuesday.

Padma Shri Awardee Prof. Vijay Shankar Shukla was one of the awardees. The Vedic scholar is also a well-known author. The Director of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Dr. Pratima Murthy, was awarded Doctorate under the healthcare category.

Padma Shri Awardee Tulsi Gowda, the 79-year-old Indian Environmentalist, was honored under Social Service and Philanthropy. The doctorate in Music and Art was awarded to Ganakalabhushana Vidwan Dr. R. K. Padmanabha, a well-known Carnatic music vocalist.

