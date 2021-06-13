Pullela Gopichand urges youth to focus on fitness and yoga instead of resorting to medication

Pullela Gopichand believes that the raging COVID-19 pandemic has taught everyone the importance of fitness. Those who have a superior level of fitness and good immunity have managed to fight COVID-19 in a better way, according to the Indian badminton team's Chief National Coach.

Pullela Gopichand made the comments while speaking virtually as a special guest during an installation ceremony at the Nagpur branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Sunday.

“I would urge everyone to focus on fitness and try to avoid taking medicines in daily life. Exercise regularly and give yourself some time for an immune booster. Doing yoga and meditation also improves your overall strength, which helps you in fighting the disease in a better way,” said Pullela Gopichand.

He also advised doctors to find other alternatives and resources rather than prescribing medicines to people.

“Fitness is something I would like doctors to focus on among the general people. Before prescribing medicine they should look for other alternatives which might be quite helpful. When I look back at my own methods I see sun light is absolutely necessary. Connecting to the earth, controlling our emotions through meditation and yoga has huge benefits. These things need to be told before we go for allopathic medicines,” said Pullela Gopichand.

Pullela Gopichand wants doctors to avoid depending entirely on western scientific studies

48-year-old Gopichand called on doctors to avoid leaning too much on western scientific studies and research while dealing with the patients. The coach advised them to take advantage of Indian physiology and culture.

“I think as a profession you will be doing great injustice to yourself if you are pushing the so-called western scientific studies and researches from medical companies to prescribe medicines. Instead of these studies, other Indian alternatives can be explored. Indian physiology and culture are completely different and we need to promote exercise and yoga rather than prescribing for medication all the time,” said Pullela Gopichand, the winner of the 2001 All England Championships.

Gopichand was of the view that people, particularly the youth, should always try to avoid medicine and focus on staying fit. He also placed importance on developing good food habits.

Also Read: Shuttler Chirag Shetty to get Rs 50 lakh from Maharashtra govt to help with his preparations for Tokyo Olympics

Pullela Gopichand (centre) with PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal (right)

Pullela Gopichand, who guided Saina Nehwal (bronze at the 2012 London Olympics) and PV Sindhu (silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics) to Olympic medals, said:

“For emergency, medicine is fine for recovery but for chronic diseases, I think we can definitely avoid medication if we stay healthy. I would urge doctors not to push them for medication and look at other options. There are so many ways to treat people rather than just prescribing medicines.”

Pullela Gopichand claimed bad food habits and incorrect guidance from some doctors damaged his health back when he was competing at the top level.

“I would urge all of you to take up sports as something which is very important in life. I have been involved in professional sports since 1985 and have played for the longest period of time but lack of proper guidance affected my health. I have seen my own health deteriorating because of bad food choices. By the time I was retired I was diabetic and I had messed up my health. It took many years and it still continues. I am now on the path of recovery,” he said.

He lauded the efforts of doctors all over the country to help people since the pandemic broke out in early 2020. The former Indian badminton star concluded by applauding the sacrifices and efforts of medical professionals who have been risking their own lives.

“Hats off to you and the entire doctor community for taking proper care of all of us in these difficult times. There are no words less to the kind of efforts and sacrifices many doctors have made during this massive crisis. On behalf of the entire Indian population, I thank you for risking your lives to help and save us. Very few professions in India have had a chance like doctors had to serve the nation in this pandemic,” signed off Puellela Gopichand.

Also Read: Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth left it too late to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, says Vimal Kumar

Edited by Parimal Dagdee