Pullela Gopichand wants the media coverage to be more for badminton

Gopichand was not too happy with the media coverage that the sport was getting.

What’s the story?

Pullela Gopichand has expressed his contentment with the way Indians have started to take a keen interest in the sport. In an interview with the Times of India, he also revealed that he was happy with the way the government is promoting badminton in recent times.

“Well, I do understand that cricket is the biggest sport in our country. But I am happy that there is a segment of the population in our country which has started watching badminton. I am also happy that the government is looking at sport in a different way and doing a lot to promote it,” he said.

However, he was not too happy with the media coverage that the sport was getting.

“I wish the media would respond in the same way so that the players are not disappointed when they win a tournament and don't see the coverage they expect.

In case you didn’t know…

Of late, Indian shuttlers have been in phenomenal form, especially the male shuttlers. Among them, Kidambi Srikanth scripted history by becoming only the first Indian shuttler and the sixth shuttler in the world to reach three consecutive Super Series finals. He won two of them to lift to Superseries titles and climbed back into the top 8.

Others like HS Prannoy, B Sai Praneeth have been impressive as well. Among the women, PV Sindhu has won a Grand Prix and a Superseries title so far this year. This success has seen a huge rise in the popularity of the sport in the country.

The heart of the matter

While Gopichand was happy with the surge in popularity, he was quick to note that he was not the becoming too powerful, contrary to general consensus. He said that it was the sheer hard work of the players and their determination that has brought about the results.

The former champion shuttler believes that Sindhu’s Olympic win served as an inspiration for the likes of Srikanth. When asked about the winning formula of his academy that has churned out talented shuttlers on after the other, Gopichand simply put it down to years of hard work put in by everyone that has led to a culture where everybody believes that winning at the highest level in the world is possible.

What’s next?

Gopichand has served as a coach for 11 years now but it is not possible to continue forever. When he was asked if there was someone who would take his legacy forward, he replied that a system was being created to produce good players and many good coaches are also coming forward. He believes that the system will take care of everything.

Author’s take

Gopichand is not too wrong about the lack of media coverage in the country when it comes to badminton. It would not take a great deal to notice the huge gulf between the kind of media attention cricket gets and what badminton gets. It wouldn’t harm to give the sport the little more attention that it deserves, would it?

