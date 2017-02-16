PV Sindhu attains career high world number 5 in BWF rankings

The Indian badminton star has broken into the top 5.

PV Sindhu is now World No. 5

What’s the story?

Indian badminton star and Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu has entered the top 5 of the BWF World Ranking in Women’s Singles, thereby attaining the highest ever position in her career. According to the latest rankings on the BWF Website, PV Sindhu has climbed one position to fifth position while Saina Nehwal, the other Indian in top 10, stayed put at number 9.

Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying occupied the top spot while Olympic champion Carolina Marin from Spain remained on second. Interestingly, Marin is the only European in the top 10 at the moment, something that shows the kind of dominance Asia has in world badminton at the moment. Third and fourth positions in the top 10 list are occupied by Sung Ji Hyun from Korea and Sun Yu from China, respectively.

In Case You Didn’t Know

PV Sindhu has risen metaphorically in world badminton during the past twelve months and her graph has been an upward sloping one. After winning the silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics, she continued to do well in several tournaments, winning the 2016 China Open and 2017 Syed Modi International Badminton Championships. Coached by Pullela Gopichand, she has become the number one badminton player in the country.



Heart of the Matter

Achieving World No. 5 ranking at the age of 21 is nothing short of a remarkable achievement for PV Sindhu. Her maturity, passion, agility and performance on court often tend to put a lid on her age. Sindhu has rightfully taken the mantle of being the queen of Indian badminton from Saina Nehwal, who has struggled with injuries in the past couple of years. The girl from Hyderabad showed just how good she was in the 2017 Premier Badminton League.

What’s Next?

Albeit she has already achieved a lot of at the age of 21, PV Sindhu will not be stopping anytime soon and is likely to keep going. Furthermore, she is likely to rise without losing any concentration, given the fact that Sindhu is under the tutelage of Pullela Gopichand.

Sportskeeda’s Take

PV Sindhu is India’s latest dragon slayer and she has brought in a new brand of badminton, one that symbolises aggression, attack and a winning mentality. The way she is going at the moment, Sindhu is likely to become the world No. 1 in the coming years and possibly be India’s first sureshot medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.