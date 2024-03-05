PV Sindhu gifts special bracelets to teammates after winning Badminton Asia Team Championships

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu gifted special bracelets on Monday, March 4 to the members of the Indian team that won the Badminton Asia Championships last month. The bracelets had the initials of Sindhu’s teammates on them.

The Indian women’s team, consisting of Sindhu, Gayatri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly Ashmita Chaliha, Priya Konjengbam, Shruti Mishra, and Anmol Kharb, made history as they won the title for the first time after beating Thailand 3-2 in the final.

Sindhu posted a picture of the bracelets on his social media account and wrote,

“Eternelizing the gold and celebrating the incredible girls who won it.”

How India thumped Thailand on their way to glory

Going into their final against Thailand, India looked in red-hot form after they had got the better of China, Hong Kong, and Japan.

In the final, Sindhu made an impressive start after she took down Supanida Katethong in straight games. It took the Indian veteran only 39 minutes to beat her Thai opponent 21-12, 21-12. For Sindhu, the win was necessary with the Paris Olympics knocking on the doors.

After Sindhu made hay against Katethong, it was Jolly who guided India through to a 2-0 lead. Jolly beat Jongkolphan Kititharakul 21-16, 18-21, 21-16 in a closely fought contest.

From there on, Thailand came back strongly and eventually made it 2-2. First, Busanan Ongbamrungphan defeated Ashmita 21-11, 21-14. Thereafter, the duo of Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn beat the pair of Priya and Shruti 21-11, 21-9 to put India under immense pressure.

From being in a position of command, India looked in all sorts of trouble as the onus fell on 17-year-old Anmol Kharb to rescue them. In the deciding match, the teenager, who was ranked No.472, did not show any nerves whatsoever. Rather, she put her best foot forward to beat World No.45 Pornpicha Choeikeewong 21-14, 21-9.