"Sindhu should prioritize and work backward to win All England title", says Prakash Padukone

Indian badminton player PV Sindhu should prioritize winning the All England Championship, the only missing trophy of her career, said Prakash Padukone.

Sindhu has won medals in almost all big-ticket events, however, the All England Championship trophy has eluded her so far. Sindhu is the defending world champion. She is also a double Olympic medalist, winning silver at Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and bronze at Tokyo in 2021.

Prakash Padukone was India's first All England Championship winner, winning the title in 1980 and finishing runner-up in the subsequent year.

Speaking to journalists, Prakash Padukone said Sindhu should plan her schedule in such a way that she could win the All England Championship prestigious title. He added:

"If I was in Sindhu's place, I would prioritize the tournament. That is one title that is missing from her. Otherwise, I think she has done a fantastic job. She is the best badminton player, she has won everything - Olympic medals, World Championship, five medals. The All England is one which is not in her winners list."

Prakash Padukone urged Sindhu to work closely with her coach to chalk out a plan to win the All England Championship title. He said:

"I think Sindhu has done well in the year-end tournaments, so the All England Championship title is what she should aim for and work backward. You know the date March, to get there, she needs to discuss with her coach, say that she wants to win this tournament and work backwards for it."

Gap after Sindhu and Saina is huge in Indian Badminton

Prakash Padukone opined that there is a big gap in Indian badminton women's singles after Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. He attributed their success to their physical abilities.

Both Saina and Sindhu have been flagbearers of Indian badminton in the last decade or so. Saina became the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal when she won the bronze medal at the London Olympics in 2012.

Later, Sindhu became the first Indian to win back-to-back Olympic medals, finishing on the podium in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo.

Speaking about how both Saina and Sindhu have lifted Indian badminton, Prakash Padukone said:

"I think the standard generally was very low, but both Saina and Sindhu took it to a different level altogether. They have raised the bar so high, that it is almost impossible for others. I think one of the main reasons why these two have succeeded is because of their physical abilities. Both of them were very fit in terms of speed, fitness, strength, power, which none of the other girls have."

However, Prakash Padukone feels other Indian women badminton players are technically on par with Saina and Sindhu.

"The current lot of players who are playing right now are technically or stroke wise, are as good as maybe Saina or Sindhu, but what they lack is the physical parameter. In terms of speed, power, staying power, lasting endurance, these are the three areas where Saina and Sindhu are stronger."

