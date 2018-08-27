Asian Games 2018: PV Sindhu progresses to finals

Ayush Verma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 1.26K // 27 Aug 2018, 13:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

World number 3, PV Sindhu becomes first Indian women to progress to the Asian Games finals.

PV Sindhu has broken one more record as she progresses to the finals of women's singles Badminton event in Asian Games 2018. This is a historic moment for India and PV Sindhu as well. PV Sindhu cruises to the finals of the Asian Games with a 21-17, 15-21 and 21-10 win over world number 2 Japanese Akane Yamaguchi.

PV Sindhu, who won the Silver medal in 2016 Olympics and at the recently concluded World Championship as well, crushed Japans world number 2 Akane Yamaguchi 21-17 in the first game but fell short in the second game losing it 21-15 to Yamaguchi to take the match to the decider game. In the final game, Sindhu took a clear first break lead by 11-7 and totally dominated Yamaguchi playing cross court game and tiring the Japanese opponent. Sindhu had a 10 match point opportunity which she got it with a smash on the backhand of Yamaguchi, winning the final game by 21-10.

Tired Akane Yamaguchi after losing a point to Sindhu in one of the longest rally of the match.

In the first semifinal of the day, Indian ace shuttler Saina Nehwal won a historic first Bronze medal at Asian Games after losing her semifinal tie 17-21, 14-21 to the world number 1 Taiwanese Tai Tzu Ying on Monday in Jakarta. Saina Nehwal, who won the Bronze medal in 2012 Olympics, brought India its first Badminton singles medal in women category and one after 36 years in the individual event.

India's sports minister, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore congratulated Saina for her historic medal at Asian Games 2018.

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN #ASIANGAMES, we have won a medal in women's singles Badminton!@NSaina clinches a bronze, and ends our dry spell! Proud of you and your achievement!#KheloIndia #AsianGames2018 #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/B1pwKNqWB4 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 27, 2018

In other updates of the day:

- Table Tennis: India beat Macau 3-0 in Men's Team Group D match.

- Canoe Sprint: Indian team finished fourth in the semi-finals of the Canoe TBR 1000m Men's event. Out of the medal race.

- Equestrian: Kaevaan Kevic Setalvad is at 50th position, Zahan Kevic Setalvad at 57th and Chetan Reddy Nukala at 63rd after the 1st Qualification round in Jumping Individual event

-Sepaktakraw: India beat Nepal 21-5, 21-15 in Men's Regu Group B Preliminary match.