PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal will face fierce competition at the India Open 2020

P.V. Sindhu who won the India Open in the women's singles in 2017

What’s the story?

The 13th edition of the India Open will give a great chance to top Indian shuttlers, P.V.Sindhu and Saina Nehwal to bounce back from their current not-so-good form and enable them to book a spot in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

In case you did not know

The India Open will take place at K.D. Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi from March 24-29, 2020 and has a total purse of $400,000.

The heart of the matter

India badminton stars P.V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will face intense competition at the India Open which will have some of the top-seeded women shuttlers such as Akane Yamaguchi, He Bing Jiao, An Se Young, Michele Li, Chinese player Chen Yu Fei, 3-time India Open winner Ratchanok Intanon, and Carolina Marin, who won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The Super 500 event is of utmost significance to all the players as it is the last and final major contest before the 2020 Olympic qualification cut-off date (April 26th).

This will be a big opportunity for the London Olympics bronze medalist Saina Nehwal and the 2019 World Championship gold medallist, P.V. Sindhu to improve their ‘Road to Tokyo’ rankings and eventually qualify for the upcoming quadrennial event.

What’s next?

The upcoming India Open, which is organized by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) with sanction from the BWF, will provide a great platform for Saina and Sindhu to improve their form and prove their potential against the big names in tennis. It will be interesting to see if Sindhu, who won the women's singles title in the 2017 India Open can repeat history and seal a berth in the Olympics.