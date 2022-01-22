PV Sindhu sets up Syed Modi title clash against Malvika Bansod; Ishaan-Tanisha, Treesa-Gayatri in doubles finals

PV Sindhu will take on Malvika Bansod in a historic all-India women’s singles final of the Syed Modi International BWF World Tour Super 300 Badminton Championships in Lucknow.

Top seed PV Sindhu got the better of Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium on Saturday in the semifinals.

The fifth seed Russian retired after losing the first game 11-21. World No. 7 Sindhu took just 14 minutes to pocket the first game.

Meanwhile, Malvika Bansod had to fight hard to earn her spot in the final of the BWF World Tour 300 tournament.

Bansod rallied back splendidly to quell the spirited challenge of Anupama Upadhyaya. The Nagpur shuttler posted a hard-fought 19-21, 21-19, 21-7 in the second semifinal, which lasted an hour and 6 minutes.

For the first time in the World Tour 300 tournament final, two Indian players will compete in the women’s singles final in Lucknow.

Top seed PV Sindhu entered the final after Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia retired in the women’s singles semifinal in Lucknow (Picture: BAI)

Sindhu completes hat-trick of wins against Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia

Sindhu completed a brilliant hat-trick of wins against the Russian to seal her spot in Sunday’s final. Before Saturday's clash.

World No. 28 Evgeniya, who had not lost a single game in her previous three matches so far in the tournament, was completely outclassed by star Indian shuttler Sindhu.

Former world champion Sindhu dominated from the word go and did not give any chance whatsoever to her rival.

Double Olympic medalist Sindhu will lock horns with her young compatriot Malvika Bansod in the final.

It will be Sindhu’s first meeting with world No. 84 Mavlika on the international circuit. Sindhu had beaten Malvika 21-11, 21-13 in 35 minutes at the 83rd Senior National Badminton Championships in February 2019 in Guwahati.

Malvika Bansod clinches come-from-behind win over Anupama Upadhyaya

Malvika Bansod registered a spectacular come-from-behind victory over her young Indian compatriot Anupama Upadhyaya.

Both Malvika and Anupama were playing the first Super 300 tournament of their careers.

20-year-old Malvika lost the first game narrowly (19-21) but staged a remarkable recovery to claim the second game 21-19.

In the third and deciding game, Malvika was in absolute command over 17-year-old Anupama. She displayed excellent sharp drops and flat tosses which proved too hot to handle for Haryana girl Anupama.

With the win, Malvika also avenged her previous defeat at the hands of Anupama, who is world No. 127.

Anupama had shocked Malvika at the Infosys Foundation India International Challenge in Bengaluru in October 2021 on her way to triumph.

Malvika has now improved her head-to-head record against Anupama to 3-1 after Saturday’s win.

Malvika was thrilled to reach the final on her debut. The in-form shuttler is looking forward to playing in the final against PV Sindhu.

“I am very happy after reaching the final of the Syed Modi Super 300 tournament because this was my first Super 300 event. Reaching the final on my debut is a dream come true for me. Today also I had a very tough match and I fought it well to pull out a win. I am excited to play the final tomorrow,” said Malvika Bansod after her match.

Seventh seeds Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto beat MR Arjun and Treesa Jolly 18-21, 21-18, 21-11 in the mixed doubles semifinal (Picture: BAI)

Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto in mixed doubles final after beating MR Arjun-Treesa Jolly

Like the women’s singles, the mixed doubles final on Sunday will also be an all-India affair.

In the first semifinal, seventh seeds Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto rallied back to defeat MR Arjun and Treesa Jolly 18-21, 21-18, 21-11.

In an hour-long battle, world No. 117 Ishaan and Tanisha had to stretch themselves fully to get the better of new combination Arjun and Treesa.

T Hema Nagendra Babu and Srivedya Gurazada also fought really hard to pip Akshan Shetty and Simran Singhi 15-21, 22-20, 21-9 in 60 minutes.

The men’s singles final will be an all-France affair between Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout on Sunday.

India’s only hope in the men’s singles, Mithun Manjunath, went down fighting against Arnaud Merkle 19-21, 21-17, 9-21. The first men’s singles semis turned out to be the longest match of the penultimate day’s play and lasted an hour and 24 minutes.

Seventh seeds Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela beat eighth seeds Anna Ching Yik Cheong and Teoh Mei Xing of Malaysia in the women’s doubles semis. (Picture: BAI)

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand enter women’s doubles final

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela entered their maiden Super 300 final. Seventh seeds Treesa and Gayatri rallied back strongly to down Low Yeen Yuan and Valeree Siow of Malaysia 17-21, 21-8, 21-16 in 63 minutes.

Young doubles pair Treesa and Gayatri will cross swords with another Malaysian duo, Anna Ching Yik Cheong and Teoh Mei Xing, in the final on Sunday.

Eighth seeds Anna Ching Yik Cheong and Teoh Mei Xing thumped Indian pair Haritha MH and Ashna Roy 21-18, 21-7 in the other semi.

Mithun Manjunath lost to Arnaud Merkle of France 19-21, 21-17, 9-21 in the semis. (Picture: BAI)

Indian Results (Semifinals)

Men’s singles

Mithun Manjunath lost to Arnaud Merkle (France) 19-21, 21-17, 9-21 (84 minutes)

Women’s singles

1-PV Sindhu bt 5-Evgeniya Kosetskaya (Russia) 21-11 (Retired) (14 minutes)

Malvika Bansod bt Anupama Upadhyaya 19-21, 21-19, 21-7 (66 minutes)

Men’s doubles

6-Krishna Prasad G-Vishnuvardhan Goud P bt Prem Singh Chouhan-Rajesh Verma 21-10, 21-9 (23 minutes)

4-MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila lost to 8-Man Wei Chong-Kai Wun Tee (Malaysia) 16-21, 12-21 (33 minutes)

Women’s doubles

7-Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela bt Low Yeen Yuan-Valeree Siow (Malaysia) 17-21, 21-8, 21-16 (63 minutes)

Haritha MH-Ashna Roy lost to 8-Anna Ching Yik Cheong-Teoh Mei Xing (Malaysia) 18-21, 7-21 (26 minutes)

Mixed doubles

7-Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto bt MR Arjun-Treesa Jolly 18-21, 21-18, 21-11 (60 minutes)

T Hema Nagendra Babu-Srivedya Gurazada bt Akshan Shetty-Simran Singhi 15-21, 22-20, 21-9 (60 minutes).

Final line-up

Women’s singles

1-PV Sindhu vs Malvika Bansod

Men’s singles

Arnaud Merkle (France) vs Lucas Claerbout (France)

Men’s doubles

6-Krishna Prasad G-Vishnuvardhan Goud P vs

Women’s doubles

7-Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs 8-Anna Ching Yik Cheong-Teoh Mei Xing (Malaysia)

Mixed doubles

Also Read Article Continues below

7-Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto vs T Hema Nagendra Babu-Srivedya Gurazada.

Edited by S Chowdhury