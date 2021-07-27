PV Sindhu vs Cheung Ngan Yi Olympics 2021 Badminton Singles preview: Prediction, ranking, when and where to watch (IST)

With the aim of finishing as the topper of her group, PV Sindhu will lock horns with Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 on Wednesday.

The Rio Olympic silver medalist is already leading Group J after a blazing start to her Tokyo Olympic campaign on Sunday. She easily dispatched Israel's World No. 58 Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10, where the Indian ace didn't even have to expend much energy.

Another win over the 34th ranked Ngan Yi is essential to cement Sindhu's place at the top of the group and ensure that she advances to the Round of 16.

When and where to watch

Fixture: (6) PV Sindhu vs Cheung Ngan Yi

Date: July 28, 2021

Time: 11.00 am local time, 7.30 am IST

Round: Group J match

Live telecast: Doordarshan, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Live streaming: Sony Liv

PV Sindhu vs Cheung Ngan Yi head-to-head

PV Sindhu has a whopping 5-0 lead over Cheung Ngan Yi in their head-to-head, with three of their five showdowns going the distance. However, they haven't met since 2017.

PV Sindhu vs Cheung Ngan Yi ranking

While PV Sindhu is currently ranked seventh, Cheung Ngan Yi is placed 34th in the world rankings.

PV Sindhu vs Cheung Ngan Yi prediction

PV Sindhu

After taking the first few points to settle down, PV Sindhu hardly gave Polikarpova any chance in her Tokyo Olympic opener on Sunday. Although the world champion wasn't ever tested, she made brilliant use of the opportunity to try out her repertoire of strokes and get used to the conditions.

The Indian will look to pick up from where she left off when she meets Cheung Ngan Yi. The Hong Kong shuttler, meanwhile, conceded a game to Ksenia Polikarpova in their group clash. Ngan Yi also lost both her first rounds at the two Thailand Open tournaments in a poor start to the season.

Clearly, PV Sindhu has more confidence in her game and will be the favorite to come through this one.

Prediction: PV Sindhu to win in straight games.

