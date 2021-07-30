PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-ying Olympics 2021 Badminton Singles semifinal preview: Prediction, ranking, when and where to watch (IST)

With a superb display of power and precision against Akane Yamaguchi on Friday, PV Sindhu booked her place in the semifinals of the Olympics for the second consecutive edition.

Sindhu staved off a late surge from the World No. 5 and even had to save a couple of game points to pocket a brilliant 21-13, 22-20 win in 56 minutes. Sindhu's aggression made the difference in this match and even when the Japanese wrested control of the second game after trailing 8-14, the Indian did not panic.

The fact that she did not let the match get stretched to a decider will stand Sindhu in good stead for now she will have the energy to battle it out with her nemesis, the World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying.

A tough match awaits the world champion but a win will ensure she gets to add to her collection of Olympic medals. Perhaps that is the motivation Sindhu needs to deal with the tricky Chinese Taipei shuttler.

When and where to watch

Fixture: (6) PV Sindhu vs (2) Tai Tzu Ying

Date: July 31, 2021

Time: 6.50 pm local time, 3.20 pm IST

Round: Semifinals

Live telecast: Doordarshan, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Live streaming: Sony Liv

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying head-to-head

Tai Tzu Ying

Tai Tzu Ying has thoroughly dominated this rivalry as evident from her 13-5 lead over PV Sindhu in their head-to-head. Tai has triumphed in their last three meetings, the most recent of which was a 19-21, 21-12, 21-17 win at the BWF World Tour Finals 2020 at the start of this year.

But it is interesting to note that three of Sindhu's five wins over Tai came at important events - the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, the 2018 BWF World Tour Finals and the 2019 World Championships. Sindhu went on to win the last two of these tournaments.

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying ranking

While PV Sindhu is currently ranked seventh, Tai Tzu Ying is the top-ranked women's singles shuttler in the world.

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying prediction

PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu admitted after her win over Akane Yamaguchi that she had utilized the break due to the pandemic to add new elements to her game. And that was very much evident in her win over the Japanese.

Sindhu looks to have sharpened her backhand and her frontcourt game. She looked very comfortable retrieving shots at the net against Yamaguchi, which contributed to her stamping her authority early in the match. It will be very handy for Sindhu against a wily player like Tai who has a fantastic net game. Being alert at the net could go a long way in asserting herself against the World No. 1.

The other aspect of Sindhu's game which should help her is, of course, her smashes. The Indian has been brilliantly dishing out round-the-head crosscourt smashes this week, something that fetched her a lot of success against Mia Blichfeldt in the pre-quarterfinals. The 26-year-old needs to profusely use those as well as rush forward to finish points with her power-packed smashes whenever she can pin Tai to the back of the court.

One area where the Indian could enjoy a slight advantage over Tai is the energy level. While Sindhu finished her match in 56 minutes, Tai needed 1 hour 7 minutes to see off former world champion Ratchanok Intanon 14-21, 21-18, 21-18 in an enthralling quarterfinal.

It could make a difference should the match go the distance.

This won't be an easy match for Sindhu by any means. In fact, she is very much the underdog in this contest. But the Indian has shown previously that she can rise to the occasion in big tournaments. Sindhu will be coming into this match brimming with confidence and it might just be enough to propel her to the Olympic final, the way it did at the World Championships in 2019.

Prediction: PV Sindhu to win in three games.

Also read: Tai Tzu-Ying - All you need to know about PV Sindhu's Olympics 2021 semifinal opponent

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava