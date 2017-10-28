PV Sindhu wins fans' hearts with amazing gesture at French Open Super Series

PV Sindhu's gesture was deeply appreciated by the fans present at the stadium.

PV Sindhu has brought a lot of laurels to the country

What's the story?

PV Sindhu, the ace Indian shuttler won the hearts of the French and Indian fans alike during the quarterfinals of the French Open Super Series. When a little boy asked her for her towel as a memorabilia, the shuttler from Hyderabad happily obliged.

Not only this, but Sindhu also obliged some Indian fans who were present in the stands with her, with a selfie, while watching compatriots HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth play their match.

In case you didn't know

The Indian badminton contingent is taking part in the French Open Super Series and while Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy have set up semi-final clashes against each other, PV Sindhu extacted revenge by beating China's Chen Yufei in under 45 minutes to set up a final clash against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi on Sunday.

HS Prannoy registered a comfortable win against South Korea's Jeon Hyeok while Srikanth overcame an initial stumble to set a semis clash against Prannoy.

Heart of the matter

@Pvsindhu1 & @saiprneeth92 in the stands, supporting our players playing QF, full too chilled out guys. Great meeting them..... pic.twitter.com/rRj8oFeQ3O — india_badminton (@india_badminton) October 28, 2017

Having set up a finals clash, Sindhu was spotted cheering on the duo of Srikanth and Prannoy from the stands along with Sai Praneeth, while also obliging fans with autographs and selfies as well.

This time around, the shuttler made sure her fans were not left unhappy as she interacted with them as well.

What's next?

Sindhu is all set to go up against Japanese shuttler Akane Yamaguchi in the semifinal clash of the French Open semifinal, on Saturday. She will be looking to make it three Superseries titles this year, after having won the India Open, and the Korea Open.

Sportskeeda's Take

With a number of accolades to her name including a unique record of being the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal, Sindhu undoubtedly has a lot of fans.

Given that she also takes part in numerous World Series tournaments and Championships, it is good to see that she has not allowed her success to get the better of her and is still loved by her fans and we wish her the best of times ahead.