Ritika Thaker, Simran Singhi extend unbeaten run in Maharashtra badminton; Varun Kapur, Purva Barve triumph

Ritika Thaker and Simran Singhi have once again proved why they are regarded as one of the best women’s doubles pairs in India.

World No. 77 Ritika and Simran extended their six-year unbeaten record at the Maharashtra Senior Badminton Championship, which concluded at the Mankapur Divisional Sports Complex in Nagpur on Wednesday.

The tournament was organized by the Nagpur District Badminton Association under the auspices of the Maharashtra Badminton Association in memory of badminton legend Nandu Natekar, who passed away a few months ago.

Nagpur’s Ritika and Simran of Thane dished out yet another sterling display to continue their dominance in Maharashtra. The duo bagged the women's doubles title as badminton action resumed in the state after a long gap of 30 months.

Ritika Thaker and Simran Singhi beat second seeds Akshaya Warang-Harika Veludurthi in final

Top seeds Ritika and Simran lived up to their billing as they edged past Akshaya Warang and Harika Veludurthi 21-17, 21-19. The exciting battle between the top two seeds lasted 44 minutes and kept the spectators thoroughly entertained.

Akshaya and Harika got off to a brilliant start and were leading by five points . However, Ritika and Simran regrouped quickly, quickly catching up with their experienced rivals and then taking the lead midway. Gelling like a well-oiled machine on the court, Ritika and Simran claimed their first game 21-17.

The second game was almost a replay of the first one. Akshaya and Harika gained a big lead at the start but failed to maintain it. Bouncing back in style, Ritika and Simran perfectly utilized the little gaps on the rival’s court to win crucial points and clinch the issue in their favor.

Earlier in the day, Ritika and Simran defeated unseeded Purva Barve and Rhucha Sawant 21-10, 21-16 to enter the final.

In the quarterfinals, Ritika and Simran made light work of scratch combination Chaitali Nayse and Shruti Bhoir 21-13, 21-12.

Men's singles champions Varun Kapur (R) and women's singles winner Purva Barve (L) with coach Mayank Gole. (Picture: NKBA)

Varun Kapur outclasses Darshan Pujari to bag maiden men’s singles title on debut

Varun Kapur outclassed Darshan Pujari 21-14, 21-12 in 36 minutes to claim his maiden senior state title on debut.

In a match between two unseeded players, 19-year-old Varun dominated his opponent with a top-class performance. The former junior world No. 2 played aggressively from start to finish and did not give Darshan a chance.

The Pune-based Varun, who edged out local boy and one of the title favorites Rohan Gurbani in three thrilling games in the semifinals, produced a series of thundering smashes to ground Darshan. The sheer power of Varun’s smashes made all the difference in the end as Darshan could not handle them throughout the 36-minute final.

Varun, who is world No. 261 in the men’s singles, had to stretch fully to get the better of another promising teenager, Pranay Shettigar, in the quarterfinals. Varun, a trainee of the Pune-based Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy, rallied splendidly to stop the brilliant run of the 16-year-old Mumbai boy 15-21, 21-11, 21-16 in 49 minutes.

Purva Barve shocks top seed Neha Pandit for women’s singles crown

The women’s singles final was a battle between youth and experience. Twenty-one-year-old Purva overcame the challenge of experienced campaigner and top seed Neha Pandit with an impressive 21-8, 21-15 victory in 28 minutes.

Second seed Purva dictated terms from the beginning to deny 34-year-old Neha a win in yet another state senior tournament. In the clash of two Pune players, Purva pocketed the first game in quick time and did not allow Neha to settle down. Although Neha tried to make a comeback in the second game, Purva maintained her lead with an excellent all-round display.

Deep Rambhiya and Vighnesh Devlekar win men’s doubles

Thane players dominated the doubles categories. Top seeds Deep Rambhiya and Vighnesh Devlekar downed second seeds Akshan Shetty and Pratik Ranade 21-18, 21-15 in the men’s doubles final. Combining perfectly, the pair emerged champions after a fierce fight which lasted half an hour.

In mixed doubles, top seeds Pratik and Akshaya squeezed past fourth seeds Deep and Ritika 19-21, 24-22, 21-16 in a marathon summit clash that lasted 56 minutes.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the tournament on February 27. Maharashtra Sports Minister Sunil Kedar distributed the prizes. MBA president Arun Lakhani, MBA Deputy President Pradeep Gandhe, MBA secretary Sundar Shetty, NDBA president Kunda Vijaykar and NDBA secretary Mangesh Kashikar were the guests for the concluding ceremony.

MBA joint secretary Shrikant Vad was an MBA observer for the tournament, which saw a record participation of nearly 650 players from 30 districts.

The organizers felicitated former international shuttler and BAI vice president Pradeep Gandhe, Sundar Shetty, former Indian tennis player Gaurav Natekar and veteran international shuttler Chandrakant Deoras.

Results

Semifinals

Men’s singles

Varun Kapur bt 8-Rohan Gurbani 9-21, 21-11, 21-17 (44 minutes)

Darshan Pujari bt Rahoul Kanne 21-6, 21-11 (28 minutes)

Women’s singles

2-Purva Barve bt Aarti Chougale 21-11, 21-8 (22 minutes)

1-Neha Pandit bt 4-Vaidehi Choudhari 15-21, 21-17, 21-12 (57 minutes)

Men’s doubles

1-Deep Rambhiya-Vighnesh Devlekar bt 4-Viplav Kuvale-Viraj Kuvale 21-16, 21-13 (27 minutes)

2-Akshan Shetty-Pratik Ranade bt Hakimoddin Ansari-Wasim Shaikh 21-13, 21-19 (37 minutes)

Women’s doubles

1-Ritika Thaker-Simran Singhi bt Purva Barve-Rhucha Sawant 21-10, 21-16 (18 minutes)

2-Akshaya Warang-Harika Veludurthi bt Nikkita Joseph-Sonali Mirkhelkar 22-20, 21-9 (34 minutes)

Mixed doubles

1-Pratik Ranade-Akshaya Warang bt 3-Akshan Shetty-Simran Singhi 21-6, 17-21, 21-15 (49 minutes)

4-Deep Rambhiya-Ritika Thaker bt 2-Vighnesh Devlekar-Sanyogita Ghorpade 21-15, 20-22, 21-14 (56 minutes)

Finals

Men’s singles

Varun Kapur bt Darshan Pujari 21-14, 21-12 (36 minutes)

Women’s singles

2-Purva Barve bt 1-Neha Pandit 21-8, 21-15 (28 minutes)

Men’s doubles

1-Deep Rambhiya-Vighnesh Devlekar bt 2-Akshan Shetty-Pratik Ranade 21-18, 21-15 (29 minutes)

Women’s doubles

1-Ritika Thaker-Simran Singhi bt 2-Akshaya Warang-Harika Veludurthi 21-17, 21-19 (44 minutes)

Mixed doubles

1-Pratik Ranade-Akshaya Warang bt 4-Deep Rambhiya-Ritika Thaker 19-21, 24-22, 21-16 (56 minutes).

Edited by Steffi