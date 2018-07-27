Russia Open 2018: Sourabh Verma, Manjunath, R Kapoor and K Garg progress into the semi-finals

Sourabh Verma progress into the quarterfinals

It was a decent day for the Indian shuttler’s as Sourabh Verma, Manjunath and mixed doubles pair of R Kapoor and K Garg won their respective quarter-final matches of Super 100 tournament of Russia Open 2018 on Friday.

In the men’s singles, Sourabh Verma took on Zilberman. It was a dominating performance by the Indian player who outplayed his opponent winning the match 21-14, 21-16 to progress into semi-finals. He will take on the Indian counterpart Mithun Manjunath.

Mithun Manjunath showed his class by outplaying his Malaysian opponent S Ramachandran in two straight games 21-18, 21-12 to progress into the semi-finals.

Shubankar Dey fought out well before losing to Russia Malkov in two straight games. The first game saw both players fighting for each point before Malkov held his nerves to win it 22-20. It was a completely dominating performance by Malkov who outplayed Dey winning the second set 21-15.

The challenge in the women’s section ended as V Gummadi lost to Malaysian opponent Ho Y M in two straight games 21-9, 21-11 to be knocked out of the tournament.

Ritapurna Das also disappointed with the game losing it in two straight games to I Wang of Malaysia 17-21, 13-21 to be knocked out of the tournament.

In the mixed doubles section, R Kapoor and K Garg produced a dominating display beating Russian opponents Loginov and Abibulaeva in two straight games 21-13,21-9 to progress into the semi-finals. They will face Malaysian pair of Chen Tang Jie and Peck Yen Wei.

The other mixed doubles pair of S Sharma and A Parikh lost to number 1 ranked Malaysian opponent Chen Tang Jie and Peck Yen Wei in two straight games 15-21, 8-21 to be knocked out of the tournament.

The men’s doubles pair of Arun Geroge and Sanyam Shukla had already qualified for the semi-finals stage.