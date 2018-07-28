Russia Open 2018: Sourabh Verma, Rohan Kapoor and K Garg progress into finals

Sourabh Verma reaches the final of Russia Open

It was a good day for the Indian shuttler’s as Sourabh Verma and the mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and K Garg progressed into the finals of Super 100 tournament played at Russia on Saturday. In the only disappointment, the men’s doubles pair of Arun Geroge and Sanyam Shukla were knocked out of the tournament.

In the men’s singles, Sourabh Verma took on Indian counterpart Manjunath. It was a dominating performance by Sourabh who outplayed his opponent. In the first game, Sourabh Verma showed his class and won the set 21-9 easily. Verma continued his domination in the second game also winning it 21-15 to progress into the finals. He will face Japan Koki Watanabe in the finals tomorrow.

The promising mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and K Garg played with lots of fight against the number 1 ranked Malaysian opponent of Chen Tang Jie and Peck Yen Wei in three gruelling games. Both pairs fought for each point in the first game before Rohan Kapoor and K Garg held their nerves to win the first set 21-19. The Malaysian pair bounced back strongly to dominate and win the second set 21-11 to force the match into the decider.

In the decider set, both players fought for each point. Rohan Kapoor and K Garg held their nerves to win third set 22-20 to progress into the finals. They will face Russian Vladimir Ivanov and Korean Kim-Min-Kyung in the finals tomorrow.

The men’s doubles pair of Arun Geroge and Sanyam Shukla had to face disappointment losing to Russian pair of Konstantin Abramov and Alexandr Zinchenko in two straight games 15-21, 19-21. The Russian pair played with aggression in the first game-winning it 21-15. Arun Geroge and Sanyam Shukla showed much more fight during the 2nd game but lost it 19-21.