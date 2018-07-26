Russian Open 2018: Subhankar Dey beats Ajay Jayaram, Parupalli Kashyap bows out

Sudeshna Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 154 // 26 Jul 2018, 12:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Subhankar Dey

Former India No. 1 men’s singles shuttler Ajay Jayaram’s campaign was cut short by Subhankar Dey in an exciting all-Indian second round clash at the Russian Open 2018 at Vladivostock, Russia on Wednesday. The fifth seed and World No. 67 Dey stormed back from a game down to get the better of his senior compatriot, 15-21, 21-14, 21-15 in 46 minutes.

This was Dey’s second win over Jayaram in as many meetings. He had earlier beaten the Mumbai shuttler in the second round of the 2014 India Grand Prix Gold when the former World No. 13 was seeded second at that tournament.

Jayaram came to this event on the back of a runner-up finish at the White Nights International at the start of the month. The 30-year-old, currently placed at 71st in the ranking chart, is looking to regain his form and confidence after having to endure a hiatus due to a hamstring injury.

Dey next meets another Indian, Siddharth Pratap Singh, who ousted countryman Bodhit Joshi 21-8, 21-14.

Sourabh Verma wins, Kashyap exits

Eighth seeded Sourabh Verma eked out a tough first game and then ran away with the second to notch up a 23-21, 21-11 win over Rahul Yadav Chittaboina in yet another all-Indian clash.

Former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap’s poor form continues as he fell early yet again. Kashyap was seeded fourth but he failed to live up to the billing as he went down 12-21, 11-21 to Japan’s Ryataro Maruo.

Joining him on the sidelines was the 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist RMV Gurusaidutt. He was outplayed 14-21, 8-21 by the second seed Vladimir Malkov of Russia.

Chirag Sen’s valiant fight ended with a 14-21, 21-16, 16-21 loss to the top seed and White Nights International champion Pablo Abian of Spain. Pratul Joshi too could not do much after taking a game off the third seed Misha Zilberman and crashed out with a 12-21, 21-18, 13-21 loss in 51 minutes.

In women’s singles, former national champion Rituparna Das beat Russia’s Victoria Slobodyanyuk 21-11, 21-18. Vrushali Gummadi too ended up on the winning side after her 21-11, 21-16 rout of Elena Komendrovskaja.

Vaidehi Choudhari and Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka did not have the same good fortunes as they departed in the first round.

In men’s doubles, Arun George and Sanyam Shukla prevailed over the all-Russian combine of Vladimir Nikulov and Artem Serpionov 21-15, 21-15.