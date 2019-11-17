Ruthvika Shivani & Siddharth Pratap Singh win All India Senior Ranking titles in Pune

Krishna Prasad and Ashwini Bhat (In Black) pose with their awards

2016 South Asian Games gold medallist Ruthvika Shivani Gadde roared back to form by taking the women's singles title while 10th seed Siddharth Pratap Singh triumphed in men's singles at the Yonex Sunrise All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament, here in Pune today.

Showing all her experience, the unseeded Gadde made short work of 13th seed Shruti Mundada 21-10, 21-17 in a final that lasted just 35 minutes.

The former national champion Ruthvika, who started her campaign as a qualifier, had a series of upset wins on her way to the title. She accounted for the 10th seed Ira Sharma in the second round, which was followed by a 21-12, 23-21 win over the top seed Aakarshi Kashyap. In the quarter-finals, 15th seed Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka retired against her while in the semis, Gadde defeated 16th seed Samiya Imad Farooqui in three tight games.

In men's singles, a day after knocking out the top seed Ansal Yadav 9-21, 21-18, 21-18, 10th seed Siddharth Pratap Singh carried on from where had left and beat 14th seed K. Jagadeesh 23-21, 21-15 in a tightly-contested final.

Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat lived up to their top billing and took the title in women's doubles. The top seeds were at their immaculate best en route to notching up a 21-12, 21-17 win over Sahithi Bandi and Nila V.

Bhat had double delight when she emerged the champion in mixed doubles as well, partnering Krishna Prasad. The sixth seeds blew away the seventh-seeded pair of Vighnesh Devlekar and Prajakta Sawant 21-15, 21-16 to win the title.

In men's doubles, fourth seeds Devlekar and Deep Rambhiya got a walkover from second seeds Krishna Prasad Garaga and Shlok Ramchandran.