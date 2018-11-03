SaarLorLux Open 2018: Kashyap Out, Subhankar Dey reaches the semifinal

Keyur Pargi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 69 // 03 Nov 2018, 09:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

P. Kashyap

Indian star shuttler Parupalli Kashyap lost to Toma Junior Popov of France in straight games by 21-16, 21-18 in 38 minutes in the ongoing SaarLorLux Open 2018. Meanwhile, Subhakar Dey reached the semifinal of the same event after beating Toby Penty of England.

Former world no. 6 and 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Kashyap failed to continue his good run at the ongoing BWF Super 100 tournament in Germany. He lost his match to world no. 61 Toma Junior Popov of France in two straight games by 21-16 21-18.

The former Olympian is struggling from the last couple of years to maintain his good form over the tournaments and losing his matches in the earlier rounds. He is now in a dual role, a player representing India and also acting as a coach to the fellow shutters and his fiance, 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal.

He constantly supported her during the recently concluded Denmark and French BWF super 750 event. The world no. 9 Saina Nehwal and Kashyap are going to marry on December 16 later this year.

Subhankar Dey

World no. 64 Subhankar Dey progressed to the semifinal of the same event after beating Toby Penty of England by 21-16, 21-9. He just needed 32 minutes to win over his opponent.

Earlier, he stunned the two time Olympic and five-time world champion Lin Dan of China in two straight games in the pre-quarterfinals by 22-20, 21-19 in 45 minutes. This was a morale-boosting match for the upcoming shuttler at such a big stage. He will next play en Pengbo of China on Saturday's semifinal.

In the women's singles, Saili Rane lost to Line Kjaersfeldt of Denmark in just 28 minutes. She lost her matches in straight games by 21-14, 21-9. Subhankar is the only Indian left in the semifinal stage of the SaarLorLux Open 2018.