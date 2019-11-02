SaarLorLux Open 2019, Lakshya Sen vs Kiran George semi-final: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Lakshya Sen

Having won his maiden title at the Super 100 level less than a month ago, India's supremely-talented rising star Lakshya Sen is going great guns this week at the SaarLorLux Open in Germany. He is now just two wins away from claiming back-to-back titles at this level.

The 18-year-old has been in impressive form for the past couple of months. After training in Denmark with the legendary Morten Frost, the youngster has more confidence in his game, which is reflected in the way he has been racking up the wins the last few weeks.

A final appearance at the Belgian International in September did not go his way but he quickly rebounded from the loss to get the biggest title of his young career at the Dutch Open in October.

He has carried that sterling form into this week's SaarLorLux Open and is right now on an incredible eight-match winning streak. A career-best ranking of 51 has given him the eighth seeding this week and he has thoroughly lived up to that number.

Finland's World No. 89 Eetu Heino proved a tough obstacle for him in his opening match but Sen managed to dig deep and pull off a gritty 21-18, 18-21, 22-20 win. While he got a walkover in his next match, he hardly broke sweat in his 21-13, 21-16 demolition of local hope Max Weisskirchen in the quarters.

His next opponent, compatriot Kiran George is ranked 156th in the world but has shown enough courage and fighting spirit to justify his place in the last four. In four matches so far, he is yet to drop a game which must have given him a lot of belief in his abilities.

Given how he has performed all week, he would be eager to keep that sizzling run going. He might just manage to stretch Sen but the latter has way more experience and that could prove to be the difference on the night.

Here are all the details you need to know about the match:

Tournament name: SaarLorLux Open 2019

Date: 02 November 2019

Category: Super 100

Location: Saarbrucken, Germany

Time: (8) Lakshya Sen vs Kiran George from approx. 7:45 P.M IST on 02 November 2019

Live Telecast: There will be no live telecast of the match in India.

Livestream: There is no information for live stream. You can, however, follow live scores here.