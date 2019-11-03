SaarLorLux Open 2019, Lakshya Sen vs Weng Hong Yang final: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Shruti Sinha 03 Nov 2019, 17:17 IST

Lakshya Sen

That Lakshya Sen is one of the fastest rising shuttlers from India is evident from the fact that he is going for his second Super 100 title at the age of 18. Within three weeks of tasting Super 100 success at the Dutch Open, the youngster has stormed into the final of the SaarLorLux Open and is currently on a nine-match winning streak.

It has, however, not been all smooth sailing for the 2018 Asian junior champion. He was tested twice this week and he passed both the tests with flying colours. Against Finland's World No. 89 Eetu Heino, he had to hold his nerves for a gritty and nail-biting 21-18, 18-21, 22-20 win that took 56 minutes to complete.

Sen's compatriot, Kiran George also made him work hard in the semi-finals and even snatched a game off the World No. 51. After losing the second game, the Prakash Padukone protege made a thunderous comeback in the decider to complete a 21-13, 14-21, 21-9 victory.

The fighting wins reflect the rigorous training Sen has been undergoing in Denmark under the tutelage of former World No. 1 and legendary coach, Morten Frost. It has instilled in him a belief that is hard to shake.

The Indian would be needing all that for next up for him is a tough opponent, who already knows how to bring the Sen juggernaut to a halt. China's 20-year-old Weng Hong Yang might be placed at 102 in the world rankings but enjoys a 2-1 advantage in their head-to-head record.

In March, at the China Masters, a Super 100 tournament, Yang stopped Sen in a thrilling three-game duel in the semi-finals before going on to win the title himself. Their next meeting at the Canada Open turned out to be even more one-sided with the Indian teen struggling mightily to lose 7-21, 13-21.

It remains to be seen if Sen has learned from those mistakes and his new-found conviction can help him turn the tables four months later.

Here are all the details you need to know about the match:

Tournament name: SaarLorLux Open 2019

Date: 03 November 2019

Category: Super 100

Location: Saarbrucken, Germany

Time: (8) Lakshya Sen vs Weng Hong Yang from approx. 9:30 P.M IST on 03 November 2019

Head-to-head record: Yang leads Sen 2-1

Live Telecast: There will be no live telecast of the match in India.

Livestream: There is no information for live stream. You can, however, follow live scores here.