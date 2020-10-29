SaarLorLux Open 2020: Subhankar Dey slams tournament organizers for poor administration

Indian shuttler Subhankar Dey had to pull out of the SaarLorLux Open in Germany after coming in contact with fellow teammate Lakshya Sen's father, DK Sen, who tested positive for COVID-19. Along with Dey and Sen, Ajay Jayaram had also withdrawn his name from the competition.

While none of the players have contracted the coronavirus, they have isolated themselves. It seems Subhankar Dey is unhappy with the tournament management as he sent out a long message via his social media accounts, questioning their method of handling the COVID situation.

"Questions need to be raised regarding the tournament management as to why the authorities didn't enforce submission of a covid certificate immediately upon arrival or a test on arrival at the hotel, the way it was arranged at Denmark Open a week ago. Due to the lack of administration and strict governance, we are unable to compete and also suffering a financial loss," Subhankar Dey wrote.

The World No. 45 player requested BWF and BAI to look into this matter seriously. Further, he expressed his desire to take another COVID test and return home if tested negative.

Subhankar Dey baffled by email received from authorities

WHATTT!!!! The man who is positive is in quarantine until nov 6th ? We are having negative report and still need to be quarantine until 10th nov.

This can’t be real!!!

Please take one more test and let us leave. Please do something @bwfmedia @Media_SAI @KirenRijiju @BAI_Media pic.twitter.com/9BiGpJsIu4 — Dey subhankar (@deysubhankar06) October 29, 2020

Subhankar Dey was also surprised to note that Lakshya Sen's father was asked to quarantine until Nov 6th, while the players had to stay in isolation four days more. He shared a screenshot of a mail that he received and wrote:

"WHATTT!!!! The man who is positive is in quarantine until Nov 6th? We are having negative report and still need to be quarantine until Nov 10th. This can't be real!!! Please take one more test and let us leave. Please do something."

As the players are unhappy with the way things were handled in Frankfurt, it will be interesting to see what action the top officials take in this situation.