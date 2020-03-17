Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh amongst well-wishers on Twitter as ace shuttler Saina Nehwal turns 30 today

Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal celebrated her 30th birthday today.

Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh were some of the eminent Bollywood stars who wished Saina on Twitter.

Saina Nehwal in action

If one was to make a list of the most iconic sportspersons to have represented India at the global stage, ace shuttler Saina Nehwal certainly makes the list, and with the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist celebrating her 30th birthday today, it was no surprise to see wishes pouring in from all parts of the world.

The first Indian badminton player to have won an Olympic medal when she clinched bronze at the 2012 edition of the Olympics, Saina has a plethora of achievements to her name and is also the first Indian shuttler to win two singles gold medals at the Commonwealth Games.

The only Indian shuttler to have won a medal at the Olympics, the senior and junior BWF World Championships, Saina was conferred with the Padma Bhushan in 2016, six years after receiving the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2010.

The Hisar-born shuttler tied the knot with Parupalli Kashyap in December 2018, the same year in which she won India's first-ever singles division medal at the Asian Games.

Saina started 2019 on a bright note as she defeated Spanish shuttler Carolina Marin to win the Indonesia Masters but could not keep up her form over the year. With the Tokyo Olympics 2020 coming up in July, ardent Saina Nehwal fans will hope she regains her form and picks up points to make the Olympic cut.

Here, we bring you some of the wishes from Indian sportspersons and members of the Bollywood fraternity as they conveyed their best to Saina on her big day.

Happy birthday!!! @NSaina

Wish you all things wonderful!

You make us all so proud

Lots of love 🎈🎂❤️ — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) March 17, 2018

Wishing you a very happy birthday, @NSaina. Keep shining and smashing.

As a gift, here’s a random pic of yours from the gym! 😁 pic.twitter.com/1ze56pwr5X — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) March 17, 2020

Wishing @NSaina a very Happy birthday. God bless you dear 🙏😊 keep making us all proud 🔥🙏 — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) March 17, 2020

Happy Birthday @NSaina -have a great day -much love — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 17, 2020

Today is the birthday of 2 Indian daughters #KalpanaChawla (1st Indian woman in space) & @NSaina (1st Indian badminton player to win an #Olympic medal). You two inspire generations across the globe.#HappyBirthdaySainaNehwal #HBDSainaNehwal — Kunal Sarangi 🇮🇳 (@KunalSarangi) March 17, 2020

Warm greetings to you on your birthday, @NSaina. May you continue to inspire all young athletes. Also wishing you a speedy recovery, looking forward to seeing you back in action soon. Blessings! #HappyBirthdaySainaNehwal pic.twitter.com/onpyE0lnqM — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) March 17, 2019

Wishing our swashbuckling champion a very happy birthday @NSaina 🥳🎂 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 17, 2020

Happy birthday to our very own Olympic medalist, @NSaina. Hoping for your quick recovery so you can continue to inspire the youth. pic.twitter.com/SpesUTGjqc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 17, 2019

A very happy birthday to @NSaina. You showed the way. Have a great year. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 17, 2020