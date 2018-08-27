Saina Nehwal settles for historic Bronze at Asian Games

Indian ace shuttler Saina Nehwal settles for a historic first Bronze medal at Asian Games after losing her semifinal tie 17-21, 14-21 to the world number 1 Taiwanese Tai Tzu Ying on Monday in Jakarta. Saina Nehwal, who won the Bronze medal in 2012 Olympics, brought India it's first Badminton singles medal in women category and one after 36 years in the individual event.

India's sports minister, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore congratulated Saina for her historic medal at Asian, wrote on Twitter:

India's sports minister, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore congratulated Saina for her historic medal at Asian Games, writing on Twitter that for the first time in Asian Games, India has won a medal in women's singles Badminton, and that Saina clinches a bronze and ends India's dry spell.

On Sunday, Saina Nehwal assured India a medal with a 21-18, 21-16 win in the women's singles quarterfinal against world number 4 Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon. Saina was always going to have a tough fight against Tai Tzu Ying given the record they have in the previous meetings. Later on the same day, PV Sindhu secured a hard-fought victory against Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol to progress to the semifinals and assure a second medal in Badminton singles to India on the same day.

Badminton Association of India also congratulated Saina Nehwal for the Bronze medal.

A gallant display from #SainaNehwal



Badminton Association of India praised Saina Nehwal's gallant display, noting she played with a true spirit of a champion though she suffered an unfortunate loss to Tai Tzu, finishing her campaign with a Bronze medal, commemorating her best outing so far in an Asiad.

Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu is up against former world number 1 Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the semifinals. Sindhu beat Yamaguchi in the women's team event earlier in Jakarta.

Saina Nehwal, world no 10, won her maiden Asian Games medal in Jakarta, 2018.

The second week of the Asian Games 2018 has started and India stands ninth on the medal tally with a total of 37 medals. India has so far won 7 Gold, 10 Silver and 20 Bronze medals.

In other updates of the day:

- Table Tennis: India beat Macau 3-0 in Men's Team Group D match.

- Canoe Sprint: Indian team finished fourth in the semi-finals of the Canoe TBR 1000m Men's event. Out of the medal race.

- Equestrian: Kaevaan Kevic Setalvad is at 50th position, Zahan Kevic Setalvad at 57th and Chetan Reddy Nukala at 63rd after the 1st Qualification round in Jumping Individual event

-Sepaktakraw: India beat Nepal 21-5, 21-15 in Men's Regu Group B Preliminary match