Satwiksairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy Olympics 2021 Badminton doubles preview: Prediction, ranking, when and where to watch (IST)

India's World No. 10 men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face the 18th ranked British duo of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in a crucial final group stage match at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 on Tuesday.

The Indians pulled off a huge upset of the World No. 3 combine of Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin 21-16, 16-21, 27-25 in their first Group A rubber on Saturday. However, they failed to replicate those heroics against top-ranked Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo on Monday. The Indians went down 21-13, 21-12 in what was their ninth consecutive loss to the Indonesians.

After two matches, Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty are now second in their group, trailing only Gideon and Sukamuljo. Only the top two pairs will advance to the quarterfinals, making the Indians' upcoming face-off against Ben Lane and Sean Vendy all the more important.

When and where to watch

Fixture: Satwiksairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy

Date: 27 July 2021

Time: 12.00 pm local time, 8.30 am IST

Round: Group A match

Live telecast: Doordarshan, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Live streaming: Sony Liv

Satwiksairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy head-to-head

Ben Lane and Sean Vendy lead Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty 1-0 head-to-head. The British pair won their only encounter at the 2019 Denmark Challenge 24-22, 22-20.

Satwiksairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy ranking

While the Indians are 10th, Ben Lane and Sean Vendy are placed 18th in the world rankings.

Satwiksairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy prediction

Chirag Shetty (L) & Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

Chirag and Satwik need to go for an outright win and hope that the Indonesians maintain their unbeaten record in the group stages against Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin. With the latter having lost to the Indonesians in all three of their past meetings, beating Gideon and Sukamuljo is an uphill task for the Taipei pair who are placed third in the group.

Ben Lane and Sean Vendy, meanwhile, have lost both their encounters so far at the Tokyo Olympics, without winning a game. Satwik and Chirag will look to capitalize on their struggles and get their first win over the British pair.

Prediction: Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty to win in three games.

