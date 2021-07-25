Satwiksairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo Olympics 2021 Badminton doubles preview: Prediction, ranking, when and where to watch (IST)

After a glorious Olympic debut, India's top men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face a tougher challenge in Tokyo on Monday. The World No. 1 duo of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo await the Indians in their second Group A encounter.

With the Indonesians having never lost to the young Indian pair in eight previous meetings, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj indeed have an uphill task at hand. Gideon and Sukamuljo also made a blazing start to their Tokyo Olympic campaign on Saturday, winning 21-15, 21-11 against Great Britain's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy.

However, the Indians will look to draw confidence from their big win on the same day. Satwik and Chirag faced the World No. 3 pair of Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin in their first-ever Olympic outing. With the Chinese Taipei pair winning three titles at the start of the year, it was always a tall order for the Indians.

But Satwik and Chirag Shetty held their nerves to save a match point and convert their sixth match point for an enthralling 21-16, 16-21, 27-25 win. It was a crucial step ahead for the Indians who have been placed in the Group of Death.

The World No. 10 pair will need that same fearless attitude against the Indonesians on Monday.

When and where to watch

Fixture: Satwiksairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo

Date: 26 July 2021

Time: 12.40 pm local time, 9.10 am IST

Round: Group A match

Live telecast: Doordarshan, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Live streaming: Sony Liv

Satwiksairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo head-to-head

The Indonesian pair lead Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 8-0 in the head-to-head. Only once in eight meetings have the Indians managed to take a game off the World No. 1 duo.

The last meeting between the two teams took place at the 2019 Fuzhou China Open, where the Indonesians ran away to a 21-16, 22-20 win.

Satwiksairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo ranking

While the Indians are 10th, Gideon and Sukamuljo are the top-ranked men's doubles pair.

Satwiksairaj/Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo prediction

Sukamuljo (L) & Gideon

A lot has changed since the Indians and the Indonesians squared off for the last time in 2019. Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj now have London Olympics silver medalist Mathias Boe on their side as the coach.

The Danish great's expertise will help them a long way as they chase an elusive doubles medal for India. Boe himself has faced the Indonesian pair alongside Carsten Mogensen, notching up four wins in nine meetings.

Having played the irrepressible Indonesians, Boe's suggestions and tips would be valuable in bringing about a turnaround in the fortunes of the Indians this time around. Closing out games was an issue for Satwik and Chirag the last time the two pairs met. With Boe having a lot of experience in closing out tight matches, he could inspire the Indians in pulling off the upset.

Whether Satwik and Chirag are able to take their chances and execute their plans to a T under pressure remains to be seen.

Prediction: Gideon/Sukamuljo to win in three games.

