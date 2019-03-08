×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Shuttler Saina crashes out in quarters of All England Open

IANS
NEWS
News
155   //    08 Mar 2019, 17:31 IST
IANS Image
Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal. (File Photo: IANS)

Birmingham, March 8 (IANS) Star shuttler Saina Nehwal lost in straight games to World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan in the quarter-finals of the All England Open badminton championships at the Birmingham Arena on Friday.

Saina lost 15-21, 19-21 in just 37 minutes to register her 13th straight loss against the World No.1.

Saina gave it her all but in the end fell to Tai Tzu's deception more than anything else.

Tai Tzu started briskly and did not allow Saina to get into the game, forcing the Indian to play some weak shots.

Tai Tzu took a 11-3 lead at the break but Saina fought back to reduce the deficit to 12-14.

However, Tai Tzu used all her experience and displayed class to clinch the first game 21-15.

Saina took a 8-3 lead in the second game as she worked hard to corner the Taiwanese around the court.

However, Tai Tzu turned up with her delectable skills to reduce the gap before Saina took a 11-8 lead into the break.

Once Tai Tzu took a 14-13 lead, there was no looking back. Tai Tzu then stormed into the semi-finals and stayed on course for a hat-trick of All England titles.

IANS
NEWS
Shuttler Saina advances in All England Open
RELATED STORY
Praneeth crashes out of All England Championship (Lead)
RELATED STORY
All England Open 2019: PV Sindhu crashes out in the first round
RELATED STORY
Sindhu crashes out of All England Open (Lead)
RELATED STORY
All England Open 2019: Saina and Srikanth sail into the quarterfinals, Sai Praneeth bows out 
RELATED STORY
Sindhu crashes out of All England Open
RELATED STORY
All England Open Championships: When and where to watch Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth badminton quarter-final matches, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
All England Open 2019: Saina, Sindhu, Srikanth get tough draw
RELATED STORY
All England Open Badminton Championships 2019: Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth moves into the quarter finals 
RELATED STORY
All England Open Championships: When and where to watch Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth badminton matches, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us