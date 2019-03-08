Shuttler Saina crashes out in quarters of All England Open

Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal. (File Photo: IANS)

Birmingham, March 8 (IANS) Star shuttler Saina Nehwal lost in straight games to World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan in the quarter-finals of the All England Open badminton championships at the Birmingham Arena on Friday.

Saina lost 15-21, 19-21 in just 37 minutes to register her 13th straight loss against the World No.1.

Saina gave it her all but in the end fell to Tai Tzu's deception more than anything else.

Tai Tzu started briskly and did not allow Saina to get into the game, forcing the Indian to play some weak shots.

Tai Tzu took a 11-3 lead at the break but Saina fought back to reduce the deficit to 12-14.

However, Tai Tzu used all her experience and displayed class to clinch the first game 21-15.

Saina took a 8-3 lead in the second game as she worked hard to corner the Taiwanese around the court.

However, Tai Tzu turned up with her delectable skills to reduce the gap before Saina took a 11-8 lead into the break.

Once Tai Tzu took a 14-13 lead, there was no looking back. Tai Tzu then stormed into the semi-finals and stayed on course for a hat-trick of All England titles.