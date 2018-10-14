Shuttler Sourabh Verma wins Dutch Open title

Sourabh Verma

Sourabh Verma produced a dominating performance in beating Cheam June Wei in the final of the Dutch Open 2018, a Super 100 tournament, played on Sunday. It was a great performance by Verma who outplayed his opponent and did not give the opponent a chance.

Verma played with great control and aggression. In the first game, both players fought for each point till 19-19. The Indian player held his nerves to win the first game 21-19.

The second game saw more aggressive play from Verma, who did not allow his Malaysian opponent to come back into the game. The Indian won the game 21-13 to win his second title of the season. Verma had won Russian Open title as well.

Sourabh Verma played brilliantly in the entire tournament. Only one match against Thomas Rouxel went to three games while the other matches were won in straight games. The Indian showed his class in the final, playing drop shots and smashes. Verma dominated the Malaysian opponent easily, despite a tough fight in the first game.

Apart from Verma, Kashyap reached the quarter-finals; S Dey reached the 3rd round. The doubles pair of Arjun MR and R Shlok also progressed into the last 8 stage.

Now with the big tournament of Denmark Open coming up, the big stars of Indian badminton PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Sai Praneeth will look to perform well against top quality players.

In men’s singles of Denmark Open 2018, Sai Praneeth will take on Huang YX in the first round, HS Prannoy takes on Son Wan Ho, K Srikanth will face H-K Vittinghus, and Sameer Verma will face Shi Yuqi.

Saina Nehwal will take on Cheung in the first round while PV Sindhu will take on Zheng in women’s singles.