Shuttler Srikanth hails Sindhu, credits Gopichand for India's success in badminton 

Former world No.1 men's singles player Kidambi Srikanth heaped praise on two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu for her exquisite performances throughout the 2021 Olympics.

Sindhu crushed China's World No. 9 He Bing Jiao 21-13 21-15 in straight games at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match.

Champion Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu's bronze medal victory at the 2021 Olympics has established her legendary status. By winning the medal she became the first female athlete from India and second overall to become a double Olympic medallist. She is also the third Indian to win two individual Olympic games medals and the second to do it in two consecutive Games after Sushil Kumar.

Kidambi Srikanth can't praise Sindhu enough

Srikanth, who missed out on the Tokyo Games, hailed his countryman Sindhu for her terrific performance during an interview with Sportskeeda's Indranil Basu.

"Going into the Olympics Sindhu was a medal favorite. She was a contender for the gold medal. Again, the semifinal match against Taiwanese shuttler Tai Tzu Ying, it was a close first set. If Sindhu would've won it, anything would've happened.She played extremely well. She reached the semis without losing a single set. It was a tough match in the semis but again she made a comeback in the bronze medal match and won it in straight sets. She played extremely well," said Srikanth.

Srikanth added:

'She's played extremely well throughout the tournament. It was just one bad day against Tai Tzu Ying, where Sindhu couldn't get going. Excluding that one semi-final, she played really well,' added Srikanth.

Kidambi Srikanth on the foreign coaches

Indian shuttlers have been doing really well on the biggest platforms in the world and there are five Indian shuttlers in the top 30 rankings right now.

Behind every athlete's success, there are hardworking coaches

When we talk about coaches, Pullela Gopichand comes to mind first. He has nurtured several young shuttlers who have gone on to be some of the best in the world

Right now, the Indian shuttlers are working under several foreign coaches and Srikanth had his say on it:

"It really did work for a few people. Like Satwik and Chirag, Mathias Boe (Satwik-Chirag coach) joined them just two-months before the Olympics. He really worked a lot on them, and we could see the difference in how they played at the Olympics. Park Tae-sang, Sindhu's coach, has done a great job at shaping Sindhu. The way she played, a big credit-goes to Park Tae-sang. However, having said that, you can't take any credit out of Gopi sir. He has shown the world what Indian badminton can do. Gopi sir is the best coach that we have" Srikanth said.

Srikanth also spoke about the young talents currently being nurtured in India.

"Yes, definitely there are a lot of good players. There's one from Bangalore (Bangaluru) from Prakash sir's academy, Lakshya Sen. He's doing well. We have a lot of youngsters at the Gopichand academy also. They are very young, but are playing well. So in the next 4-5 years we will see a lot of young players doing extremely well at the international level", he added

Srikanth believes that India will have a great outing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. His fans missed him this year, but will look out for him at the next edition of the Summer Games.

