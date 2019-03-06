×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sindhu crashes out of All England Open (Lead)

IANS
NEWS
News
84   //    06 Mar 2019, 22:31 IST
IANS Image
P V Sindhu. (Photo: IANS)

Birmingham, March 6 (IANS) Indian star P.V. Sindhu crashed out of the All England Open badminton championships following a hard fought defeat to Sung Ji-Hyun of South Korea in the first round of the women's singles category, here on Wednesday.

Sindhu gave a tough fight before going down 16-21, 22-20, 18-21 in an hour and 20 minutes.

The Hyderabad shuttler blamed too many unforced errors for her shock first round exit.

"There were too many points for me to cover and it was a good game overall. Maybe I should have controlled much more. It was just my bad luck and it was just not my day because my mid-court smashes were just going to the net. Overall, she played well," Sindhu said after the match.

B. Sai Praneeth, however, advanced to the second round of the men's singles competition with a 21-19, 21-19 victory over compatriot H.S. Prannoy.

In women's doubles, Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha Ram entered the second round following a 18-21, 21-12, 21-12 win over the Russian pair of Ekaterina Bolotova and Alina Davletova.

The more experienced Indian women's doubles combination of Ashwini Ponappa and N. Sikki Reddy were not so lucky, however. They went down 21-16, 26-28, 16-21 in a bitterly fought contest that lasted for an hour and 17 minutes.

IANS
NEWS
Sindhu crashes out of All England Open
RELATED STORY
All England Open 2019: PV Sindhu crashes out in the first round
RELATED STORY
All England Open 2019: Saina, Sindhu, Srikanth get tough draw
RELATED STORY
Badminton Court Specifications: All you need to know about a Badminton Court
RELATED STORY
BWF World Tour Finals 2018: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma win their final group games
RELATED STORY
BWF World Tour Finals: It's Sindhu vs Ratchanok and Sameer vs Shi Yuqi in the semis
RELATED STORY
Saina beats Sindhu to claim national title (Lead)
RELATED STORY
BWF World Tour Finals 2018: PV Sindhu wins elusive gold 
RELATED STORY
3 things that PV Sindhu is yet to achieve in her illustrious career
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian Badminton players of all time
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us