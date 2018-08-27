Asian Games 2018: PV Sindhu creates history, to fight for gold

Sachin Arora FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 205 // 27 Aug 2018, 16:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sindhu marched to the finals after defeating Yamaguchi in the semi-final

Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu beat Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the second semi-final match in women's singles category at the Asian Games 2018. By doing so, she became the first Indian to enter the finals of an individual event in badminton at the Asian Games.

Sindhu defeated Yamaguchi 21-17 15-21 21-10 to storm into the final. She will now play against world number one Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the summit clash on Tuesday.

After winning the first game comfortably, Sindhu's level dropped a little in the second. Unforced errors started to creep in and Sindhu subsequently lost the lead.

In the deciding game, however, Sindhu completely outclassed her opponent and finished the match in her favour with a remarkable smash.

Following her defeat at the World Badminton Championship, Sindhu will be playing her second major final inside the span of one month. Sindhu will be looking to reverse the result this time around.

It certainly won't be easy for Sindhu against Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying and even if she loses in the finals, India would still be assured a silver medal.

Earlier this morning, another Indian badminton star, Saina Nehwal lost to Tzu Ying in the first semi-final clash to settle for the bronze medal. She lost 17-21 14-21 against the shuttler from Chinese Taipei. It was also the first ever medal by an individual Indian shuttler at the Asian Games.

India now stands ninth in the medal tally after adding a solitary bronze medal on day nine which, incidentally, came from badminton. India now has a total of 37 medals which include seven gold, 10 silver and 20 bronze.