Sindhu storms into semis to confirm Badminton Asia Championships medal; Chirag-Satwik go down fighting

In-form PV Sindhu ensured a medal by reaching the semifinals of the Badminton Asia Championships in Manila, Philippines, on Friday.

Fourth seed PV Sindhu quelled a spirited challenge from He Bing Jiao of China in the women’s singles quarter-finals. The world No. 7 edged past fifth seed He Bing Jiao 21-9, 13-21, 21-19 in a match that lasted an hour and 16 minutes.

In their first meeting since the Tokyo Olympics bronze medal play-off, former world champion Sindhu overcame a late fight back from China’s He Bing Jiao in a thriller.

With this hard-fought win, the 26-year-old Sindhu has confirmed her second medal at the event.

The Double Olympic medalist got off to a dream start as she pocketed the first game quite easily at 21-9.

However, world No. 9 Bing Jiao staged a comeback by claiming the second game at 21-13 to force the decider.

Sindhu was ahead 16-9 in the third game and it looked like the win was sealed.

The Chinese shuttler had other plans, however, as she made a stunning comeback to make it 15-17. The nerves were clearly showing as Sindhu failed to convert three game point opportunities and the margin was reduced to just a solitary point (20-19). Sindhu went on to grab the final point, much to the relief of her fans.

Sindhu completes hat-trick of wins against He Bing Jiao

It was Sindhu’s eighth victory in 17 matches against the Chinese. Sindhu also completed a hat-trick of wins against He Bing Jiao with Friday's sensational victory.

The tall Hyderabadi Sindhu will face defending champion and top-seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semi-final. The diminutive Yamaguchi ousted sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 9-21, 21-15, 21-17 in the other quarter-finals.

Sindhu has an impressive 13-8 head-to-head record against world No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi. The Indian star will have a psychological advantage, having won three of her last four encounters with the Japanese.

Fourth loss in a row for Chirag-Satwik against the Malaysians

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty wasted a bright start and lost to fifth seeds Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia 21-12, 14-21, 16-21 in the men’s doubles quarters.

Third-seeded Indian duo Satwik and Chirag could not capitalize on their brilliant start and went down fighting in 53 minutes against the Malaysians, who are ranked ninth in the world.

Indian Results (Quarter-finals)

4-PV Sindhu bt 5-He Bing Jiao (China) 21-9, 13-21, 21-19 (76 minutes)

Men’s doubles

3-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty lost to 5-Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (Malaysia) 21-12, 14-21, 16-21 (53 minutes)

Semi-final line up

Women’s singles

4-PV Sindhu vs 1-Akane Yamaguchi (Japan).

