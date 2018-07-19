Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Singapore Open 2018: Indian campaign comes to an end in the second round

Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
71   //    19 Jul 2018, 23:28 IST

India Open Super Series Badminton Tournament 2011
India Open Super Series Badminton Tournament 2011

A year after Kidambi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth played a memorable all-Indian men’s singles final, the Indian campaign came to a premature end in the second round of the Singapore Open 2018 on Thursday. Sourabh Verma and Subhankar Dey were the only remaining Indians in men’s singles after the first round defeats suffered by the defending champion, Sai Praneeth and Parupalli Kashyap.

Verma and Dey soon joined their compatriots on the sidelines as they failed to provide much resistance to their respective opponents. Verma squandered a good start to fall 21-18, 15-21, 11-21 to Vietnam’s Tien Minh Nguyen.

Dey had a much tougher opponent in the form of the top seed Chou Tien Chen. The Chinese Taipei shuttler made no mistake in notching up a 21-13, 21-14 win in 33 minutes.

In women’s singles, former national champion Rituparna Das was edged 21-15, 13-21, 16-21 by Indonesia’s Yulia Yosephin Susanto. South Asian Games gold medallist Ruthvika Shivani Gadde was completely outplayed 8-21, 15-21 by the fifth seed Sayaka Takahashi of Japan.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had a bad day at the office as he went down in both the men’s doubles and the mixed doubles sections. In the former, he and Chirag Shetty were seeded second, but they failed to live up to their billing as they crashed out 17-21, 18-21 to the Chinese combine of Ou Xuanyi and Xiangyu Ren.

In mixed doubles, Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa battled hard for 53 minutes. Yet, the Indian pair, who dazzled at the Commonwealth Games in April, was denied a win in the end.

Rankireddy and Ponnappa exited the tournament with a 14-21, 21-16, 14-21 loss to the seventh seeds Lee Chun Hei Reginald and Chau Hoi Wah.

Sikki suffers ankle injury

Sikki Reddy had been struck by an ankle injury right before her departure to Singapore. The Commonwealth Games women's doubles bronze medallist twisted her ankle during a training session.

The doubles ace revealed that on her social media accounts after succumbing to a 15-21, 11-21 loss to Hong Kong’s Chang Tak Ching and NG Wing Yung alongside Pranaav Jerry Chopra in mixed doubles.

Topics you might be interested in:
Singapore Open Badminton 2018 Sikki Reddy Sourabh Varma
Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
A freelance journalist based in Kolkata who is a diehard Rafael Nadal fan. She is also extremely passionate about India’s progress in sports and hopes to throw light on India’s unsung sports heroes through her articles. When not screaming her lungs out in support of her favourite sports stars, she can be seen reading, watching movies or immersed in planning her next travel destination!
Singapore Open 2018: Sourabh Verma beats Parupalli...
RELATED STORY
Singapore Open 2018: Sai Praneeth and Parupalli Kashyap...
RELATED STORY
Thailand Open 2018: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, P Kashyap...
RELATED STORY
Thailand Open 2018: PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy lead the...
RELATED STORY
Indonesia Open 2018: Defending champion Kidambi Srikanth...
RELATED STORY
Indonesia Open 2018: Saina Nehwal starts campaign against...
RELATED STORY
New Zealand Open 2018: Sameer Verma and Sai Praneeth...
RELATED STORY
Finnish Open: RMV Gurusaidutt retires in second round,...
RELATED STORY
10 most unforgettable moments from the Rio Olympics for...
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: Know your opponents - Who could...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us