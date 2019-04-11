Singapore Open 2019: PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal enter quarterfinals

PV Sindhu moved into the next round with a comfortable victory

It was another fantastic day for top Indian shuttlers as PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal entered the quarterfinals of the Super 500 Singapore Open tournament.

In the women’s singles, PV Sindhu defeated Mia Blichfeldt in two straight games 21-13, 21-19 to move into the quarterfinals. It was a dominant performance by the Indian who showed her class and won the match with ease. She will take on Cai Y of China in the next round.

Saina Nehwal, on the other hand, survived a scare before beating Thailand's Pornpawee Chochouwong in three grueling sets by a 21-16, 18-21, 21-19 scoreline to move into the quarterfinals. Saina avenged last week's loss to the Thailand player and will now take on Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the next round.

Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma advance; Kashyap, Prannoy crash out

In the men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth defeated Denmark's Hans-Kristian Vittinghus in two straight sets 21-12, 23-21 to move into the quarterfinals. He will take on World number 1 Kento Momota in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Sameer Verma defeated Chinese Lu Guangzu 21-15, 21-18 and will face Chou Tien-chen in the quarterfinals.

Parupalli Kashyap fought hard against Olympic Champion Chen Long before losing the match in three sets.

HS Prannoy too crashed out, losing to World number 1 Kento Momota in two straight games. Prannoy could not match Momota's intensity and speed and fell to a crushing defeat.

The mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Chopra and Sikki Reddy stunned the higher ranked Hong Kong pair of Tang C M and Tse YS in three sets 21-17, 6-21, 21-19 to move into the quarterfinals where they will take on Puavaranukroh and Taerattanachai of Thailand.

All in all, it was a great day for Indian shuttlers and they will look to maintain the momentum in the next round.

