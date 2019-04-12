Singapore Open 2019: PV Sindhu progress into the semi-finals, others crash out

PV Sindhu is the only Indian left in the Singapore Open 2019

It was a disappointing day for Indian shuttlers as PV Sindhu progressed into the semi-finals of Singapore Open Super 500 tournament played on Friday.

Sindhu defeated Cai Yanyan of China in three gruelling sets by 21-13, 17-21, 21-14. She will take on Nozomi Okuhara in the semi-finals. It will be her 2nd semi-finals in 2019 after her Indian Open 2019 semi-finals finish.

Saina Nehwal lost to Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in two straight games by 8-21,13-21 and thus got knocked out in the quarterfinals. It was a disappointing performance by Nehwal, who was outplayed by her opponent and wasn't allowed to play her natural game.

Nehwal lost to Pornpawee Chocuwong in the Malaysian Open first round last week.

Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma lose in three sets

Kidambi Srikanth fought valiantly before losing to World Number 1 Kento Momota of Japan in three sets by 18-21, 21-19, 9-21 to be knocked out in the quarterfinals.

Sameer Verma also fought valiantly before losing to Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-Chen in three sets by 10-21, 21-15, 15-21. Both Indian male shuttlers played great badminton in the quarterfinals as Kento Momota and Chou Tien-Chen held their nerves to win their respective matches.

The mixed doubles pair of Pranav Chopra and Sikki Reddy lost to the Thai pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and S Taerattanachai in two straight games by 14-21, 16-21 and thus got knocked out in the quarterfinals.

PV Sindhu is the lone Indian left in the tournament. This will be her 2nd semi-finals and would be looking to go one step further this time. Sindhu has been in inconsistent form this year, and will be eager to reach her first finals of the year. She has played some good badminton thus far in the tournament .

