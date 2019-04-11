Singapore Open 2019: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, and Kidambi Srikanth progress into the 2nd round.

PV Sindhu and 5 Indian shuttlers progress into the 2nd round of Singapore Open

Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, and Kidambi Srikanth progressed into the 2nd round of Super Level 500 tournament played at Singapore on Wednesday.

In the women’s singles, The 2-time World Championship silver medalist PV Sindhu defeated Lyanny Alessandra Mainaky of Indonesia in two straight games of 21-9, 21-7 to move into the 2nd round. She will take on Mia Blichfeldt in the 2nd round.

Saina Nehwal produced a dominating performance beating another Indonesian player Yulia Y. Susanto in two straight games at 21-16, 21-12 to move into the 2nd round. She will take on Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand.

Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma, Parupalli Kashyap progress into 2nd round

In the men's singles, Kidambi Srikanth defeated S. Thammasin in two straight games winning by 21-17, 21-18 to move into the 2nd round and will take on Hans-Kristian Vittinghus.

HS Prannoy defeated Brice Leverdez in three grueling sets by 11-21, 21-16, 21-18. Prannoy will take on World Champion and World number 1 Kento Momota of Japan, who defeated Sai Praneeth in the first round.

Sai Praneeth lost to World number 1 Kento Momota of Japan in three games by 19-21, 21-14, 20-22 in an hour and 15-minute match.

Parupalli Kashyap pulled off an upset by defeating higher-ranked Rasmus Gemke in two straight games 21-19, 21-14 to move into the 2nd round. He will take on Chen Long in the 2nd round.

Sameer Verma defeated S.Avihingsanon in two straight games winning it 21-14, 21-6 to move into the 2nd round. He will take on Lu Gz in the 2nd round.

Only one Indian pair in doubles section survived as Pranav Chopra and Sikki Reddy defeated the Indian comparait of Arjun M.R and K. Maneesha in two straight games winning it 21-18, 21-7 to move into the 2nd round. They will take on Tang C M and Tse Y S of Hong Kong in the 2nd round.

