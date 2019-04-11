Singapore Open 2019: Saina, Sindhu and Srikanth progress into the second round

Saina Nehwal

Indian star players Saina Nehwal, P.V. Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth advance to the second round in ongoing 2019 Singapore Open Super 500 level tournament. 2014 Commonwealth Games Champion Parupalli Kashyap, H.S. Prannoy and Sameer Verma also sailed through the first round safely here in Singapore on Wednesday. However, B. Sai Praneeth lost to World No. 1 Kento Momota of Japan in 3 games by 19-21, 21-14, 22-20, in an hour and 15-minutes long match.

In the doubles section, only one pair survive in the second round in mixed doubles, as Pranav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy advance after beating fellow compatriots M.R. Arjun and K. Maneesha by 21-18, 21-7.

World No. 6 Pusarla Venkata Sindhu was looking to find her form after failing to reach a final in 2019. She comfortably beat Lyanny Alessandra Mainaky of Indonesia in two straight games by 21-9, 21-7 in just 27 minutes. She will be now up against Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the second round.

Kidambi Srikanth

Former World No. 1 Saina Nehwal also beat the another Indonesian Player Yulia Y. Susanto in two straight games by 21-16, 21-11. She will be up against Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in the second round on Thursday. It will be a good time for Saina to take revenge for the loss she had last week in the Malaysia Open.

In the Men's singles, Kidambi Srikanth beat S. Thammasin of Thailand by 21-17, 21-18 in his opening match. Parupalli Kashyap pulled off an upset by beating higher ranked Danish player Rasmus Gemke in two straight games by 21-19, 21-14. He will be now up against the reigning Olympic Champion Chen Long of China.

Sameer Verma

Sameer Verma also registered an easy victory over another Thai player, S. Avihingsanon, by 21-14, 21-6, while H.S. Prannoy beat Brice Leverdez of France in three games by 11-21, 21-16, 21-18. Prannoy will now play against World Champion and World No. 1 Kento Momota of Japan, who beat the Sai Praneeth in his opening match.

