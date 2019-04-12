Singapore Open 2019: When and where to watch PV Sindhu vs Cai Yanyan badminton quarter-final match, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more

PV Sindhu

The two Indian shuttle queens, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are expected to have contrasting matches in the quarter-finals of the Singapore Open 2019 on Friday. Being the fourth seed, the World No. 6 Sindhu has a relatively easier opponent in the 18th ranked Chinese, Cai Yanyan.

The two have never met before and there is a huge gulf in the level of experience between the two. Sindhu's opponent Yanyan is only 19 and is a former Junior World Championships bronze medallist.

The Rio Olympic silver medallist is expected to breeze past the youngster in her quest for a semi-final berth.

Nehwal, on the other hand, has a really tough task at hand as she faces the second seed Nozomi Okuhara. The two have crossed swords 13 times with the Indian enjoying a 9-4 advantage in their head-to-head record.

What should give Saina more confidence is the fact that she beat the former world champion the last three times, the most recent of which was at the Malaysia Masters earlier this year. Saina also began the 2019 season with a title win at the Indonesia Masters. After an early setback at the Malaysia Open last week, the former champion should be all the more upbeat to make a strong statement this week.

Here is all you need to know about the Singapore Open:

Tournament name: Singapore Open 2019

Category: Super 500

Location: Singapore

Match: (6) Saina Nehwal vs (2) Nozomi Okuhara at 10:30am IST on Friday, April 12, 2019.

(4) PV Sindhu vs Cai Yanyan at approx 11:15am IST on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Where to watch PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal's quarter-final matches?

The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2.

Live Stream Details and Info for the matches:

Live Stream for the matches is available on hotstar.com.

