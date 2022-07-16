Singapore Open 2022 Final, PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Match details

Fixture: (3) PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi

Tournament: Singapore Open 2022

Date: July 17, 2022

Round: Final

Venue: Singapore

Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500

Match timing: 1 pm local time, 10.30 am IST

Prize money: $370,000

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi preview

Third seed PV Sindhu will aim for her first title at the Singapore Open when she squares off against 11th-ranked Wang Zhi Yi in the final on Sunday.

A title before heading to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games will be a major confidence booster for the Indian shuttler and Sindhu will aim for nothing less than that. She has already won two titles this year but both came at the Super 300 level.

In fact, the two-time Olympic medalist has never won a title at the Super 500 level and this could be her best chance to end the drought.

Sindhu hasn't exactly had the breeziest of weeks at the Singapore Open. She has had to battle hard, dropping a game each against Thuy Linh Nguyen and Han Yue in the Round of 16 and quarter-finals respectively. But the fact that she has been able to find her self-belief and fighting spirit even when the chips are down would stand her in good stead ahead of the final.

That said, Sindhu can't afford to take her opponent lightly. Young Wang Zhi Yi has come up the ranks pretty fast this season.

The former Asian junior champion was crowned the continental champion this year at the senior level, which so far remains the biggest moment of her young career. On the way to gold, she proved her mettle by beating the likes of Akane Yamaguchi and An Seyoung.

She is on a good run in the current Asian swing, having finished as the runner-up to Tai Tzu Ying at the Indonesia Open and made the semis at the Malaysia Open.

Wang Zhi Yi is yet to drop a game so far in what has been a superb campaign for the Chinese shuttler at the ongoing Singapore Open and will be raring to go when she meets Sindhu.

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi head-to-head

Sindhu has a 1-0 lead over Zhi Yi in their head, having beaten the Chinese 21-18, 21-13 at the All England Open earlier this year.

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi prediction

Sindhu fistpumps during her semifinal match at the 2022 Singapore Open (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Sindhu has the edge in this contest given her experience and her head-to-head record against Wang Zhi Yi. However, the Indian should also be aware of Wang's progress since the last time they squared off.

Wang has worked on her fitness as well as her mental game and the results are showing. With every big win, she has been gaining in confidence.

Sindhu cannot rely on her out-and-out aggression alone to tackle Wang Zhi Yi. The Chinese shuttler has very good deceptive skills with which she could force Sindhu into making errors.

The World No. 11 generally takes her time to settle into a match before building her rhythm. If Sindhu can incorporate a bit of variety into her game and take her opponent out of her comfort zone, the Indian could fancy her chances of winning her first-ever Super 500 title.

Pick: PV Sindhu to win in three games.

