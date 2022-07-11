Singapore Open 2022: Indian Badminton Squad, Day1 schedule, streaming details

The Indian badminton contingent, spearheaded by double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy, will be seen in action at the Singapore Open Super 500 Tournament commencing on Tuesday (July 12).

The Singapore Open is returning to the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang following a two-year long COVID 19 hiatus.

World-class shuttlers from across the globe will be in the fray for the 2022 Singapore Badminton Open title between July 12 and 17, 2022.

Singapore Open 2022: Indian Badminton Squad

Women's: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha

Mens: Parupalli Kashyap, Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma, Kidambi Srikanth

Men's Singles Qualifiers: Kiran George, Chirag Sen, Mithun Manjunath

Men's Doubles: Shyam Prasad / S Sunjith, Krishna Prasad Garaga / Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, MR Arjun / Dhruv Kapila

Men's Doubles Qualifiers: PS Ravikrishna / Sankar Prasad Udaykumar

Women's Doubles: Megha Morchana Bora / Leela Lakshmi Rajapali, Pooja Dandu / Arathi Sara Sunil, Simran Singhi / Ritika Thaker

Mixed Doubles: Nithin HV / S Ram Poorvisha,

Mixed Doubles qualifiers: Bokka Navneeth / Srivedaya Gurazada

Singapore Open 2022: First Round fixtures (July 12)

Men:

Qualifier:

Kiran George vs Ade Resky Dwicahyo

Chirag Sen vs Cheam June Wei

Mithun Manjunath vs Mads Christophersen

First Round:

Parupalli Kashyap vs Jonatan Christie

Sai Praneeth vs Zhao Junpeng

HS Prannoy vs Sitthikom Thammasin

Sameer Verma vs Li Shifeng

Kidambi Srikanth vs Qualifier 4

Women:

Ashmita Chahila vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan

PV Sindhu vs Lianne Tan

Saina Nehwal vs Malvika Bansod

Men's Doubles:

Qualifiers:

PS Ravikrishna / Sankar Prasad Udaykumar vs Eng Keat Wesley Koh / Junsuke Kubo

First Round:

Shyam Prasad / S Sunjith vs Goh V Shem / Low Juan Shen

Krishna Prasad Garaga / Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Terry Hee Yong Kai / Loh Kean Hean

MR Arjun / Dhruv Kapila vs Jones Ralfy Jansen / Jan Colin Voelker

Women's Doubles:

First Round:

Megha Morcha Bora / Leela Lakshmi Rajapali vs Sayaka Hobara / Hinata Suzuki

Pooja Dandu / Arathi Sara Sunil vs Hu Ling Fang / Lin Xiao Min

Simran Singhi / Ritika Thaker vs Jongkolphan Kititharakul / Rawinda Prajongjai

Mixed Doubles:

Qualification:

Bokka Navneeth / Srivedaya Gurazada (Walkover) vs Yujiro Nishikawa / Saori Ozaki

First Round:

Nithin HV / S Ram Poorvisha vs Misha Zilberman / Svetiana Zilberman

Singapore Open 2022: Live Streaming Details

The Singapore Open 2022 live action will be available on BWF's official YouTube channel, BWF TV. However, there will be no telecast of the tournament in India from July 12-14.

From July 15 onwards, Sports 18-1 will be telecasting the matches. Matches are also available for live streaming on the Voot Select app.

Also read: "Thomas Cup win has definitely boosted our confidence" - Indian doubles shuttler Chirag Shetty ahead of Commonwealth Games

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far